Naya Pakistan and the tragedy of Murree | By Tariq Aqil





Naya Pakistan and the tragedy of Murree

IT IS now abundantly clear that the ruling clique led by Imran Khan is rapidly losing its grip on all important national issues ranging from price control, unemployment, inflation, terrorism and the basic function of ensuring the safety of the common man.

The government in power seems to have lost touch with reality and the future looks extremely uncertain for the ruling party. The PTI government can be credited with a long list of governance and rule of law failures and it now appears that the future of the country is also at risk if this slide into mismanagement and incompetence is not stopped immediately.

The PTI government. was elected in 2018 with high hopes and expectations and exorbitant optimism for the future but they failed to deliver on all counts and now even Imran Khan’s die-hard followers are giving up their support and to their loyalty to the party of tabdeeli Sarkar.

Imran Khan’s utopian dream of Riasat-i-Madina or a new Pakistan was once again in ruins when thousands of innocent Pakistani citizens were caught in a snowstorm in Murree.

He was another man who made a complete failure that resulted in the deaths of 22 people. It was another classic example of bad governance, mismanagement and utter incompetence by the federal government. and the government of Punjab. and this tragedy highlighted the total disconnect between the ruling party and the realities on the ground.

To add insult to injury, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chowdry had the nerve to say that the economic recovery achieved by the PTI government. enabled more Pakistanis with the means to afford a vacation in the resort town of Murree.

It goes without saying that the PTI Govt. of Imran Khan is guilty of gross incompetence, cruelty, mismanagement and lack of empathy in all areas of public service. This tragedy brings out the truth that the country today does not have a functioning government. at all. The government of Imran Khan should now realize that they are supposed to carry out their administrative duties and functions instead of blaming the innocent citizens who have been victims of this horrible tragedy.

As always, the huge army of sycophants in the form of ministers, advisers and special assistants began to tell their stories of concocted versions of the tragedy that had cost so many lives and tried to defend the ruthless attitude of the government.

In the past, the Prime Minister’s remarks regarding rape cases in the country, the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan, the brutal murder of a family by police officers in Sahiwal and the gang rape on the highway, the latest tragedy in Murree have once again revealed the ruling clique as a government. without any sense of responsibility or empathy for the people who elected them to govern on their behalf.

The Murree disaster should not be used by the government. to reopen the tragic wounds of the dependents and survivors of this horror.

By refusing to accept responsibility for government failure. and shifting blame or making flimsy excuses is nothing more than stirring salt in the wounds of survivors and dependents of the deceased victims of the tragedy.

In the aftermath of this horrible tragedy, the government. Spokespersons and spin-docs once again repeated their old tune that people lost their lives because of the former PML(N) government.

failed to improve the areas infrastructure. People are now fed up with hearing that all the ills of society are due to the PML(N) and the economy is in ruins because of the Sharif family.

The thing is, no such disaster happened during the time when Shenbaz Sharif was the CM of Punjab because he was making sure the government.

agencies and departments performed their duties diligently and responsibly. Snowfall this year was no more than three feet while there were days of over seven feet of snow under the previous government.

and yet there was never any loss of life or property damage, as the chief executive of the province personally ensured that there were sufficient machinery and manpower available to deal with any problems that may arise due to bad weather. The current CM of Punjab has just taken the trouble to get an aerial view of the region after the tragic disaster, like a medieval potentate on a tour of his kingdom.

The only credit that can be given to the current government. makes high claims and fails to deliver on all counts. It seems that this government. is running out of steam and the Murree tragedy could be the proverbial final nail in the coffin of this hybrid Imran Khan regime.

The writing on the wall is that the people of Pakistan now look forward to voting against this government. the tide is turning before the next legislative elections.

The author is a history teacher, based in Islamabad.

