Some GOP members are beginning to test party loyalty to Trump





WASHINGTON (AP) Former President TrumpDonald TrumpWendy Sherman takes on the leading role as Biden’s “ruthless” Russia negotiator The Senate must confirm Deborah Lipstadt as anti-Semitism envoy Now the former secretary of defense acting under Trump met with the Jan. 6 committee: PLUS report stepped up his year-long effort to dominate the Republican Party, staging a rally in Arizona on Saturday at which he lambasted anyone who dares to question his lie that the 2020 Presidential Election Stolen, Including States GOP Governor Doug DuceyDoug DuceySome in GOP begins to test party loyalty to Trump Trump slams Biden, airs unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations at first rally in 2022 Trump to make campaign demands center stage in Arizona MORE.

But 2,000 miles east of Washington, there are small signs that some Republicans are getting tired of the charade. Mike RoundsMike RoundsSome GOP members are beginning to test party loyalty to Trump Trump to put campaign demands center stage in Arizona. was actually right. Instead of being shunned, he was backed by his GOP colleagues, including Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellDemocrats advance voting rights ahead of Senate review Hogan won’t say if he will file his candidacy for the Senate before the February 22 deadline Voting rights, Trump’s big lie and Republicans’ problem with minorities MORE. Rounds later said the party needed to get stronger to tell voters the truth about the 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, Washington’s top Republicans have engaged in a behind-the-scenes effort to cheer on Maryland Gov. Larry HoganLarry HoganHogan won’t say whether he’ll file for Senate before the Feb. 22 deadline Some GOP members are starting to Testing party’s loyalty to Trump Sunday shows preview: Democrats’ fight for voting rights bill comes to a head MORE, one of Trump’s most vocal antagonists in the party, to run for seat in Senate. And on Saturday, Glenn YoungkinGlenn YoungkinWhy our parties can’t govern Some GOP members are beginning to test party loyalty to Trump Youngkin signs executive orders banning critical race theory, lifting mask mandate in Virginia public schools MORE is became the first Republican since 2010 to be sworn in as governor of Virginia after leading a campaign that kept Trump at bay.

Less than two months before the start of the 2022 primary season, Trump remains the most popular figure among voters who will decide which Republicans qualify for the fall general election. But recent dynamics bring new clarity to the debate that will likely animate the GOP all year: How far should the candidates align themselves with Trump and his election lie.

I was very encouraged by the response from a number of different senators supporting Sen. Rounds, says former New Jersey Gov. Chris ChristieChris ChristieSome GOP members are starting to test party loyalty to Trump The 10 Republicans most likely to run for president Chris Christie is trying again MORE, which has been a rare Republican urging the party to ditch Trump and his electoral obsession.

There is no evidence to support Trump’s claims that the election was stolen. Election officials and his own attorney general rejected the idea. Trump’s arguments have also been flatly rejected by courts, including judges appointed by the former president.

Yet dissent from Trump’s election within the GOP remains rare. From Ohio to Georgia and Arizona, candidates for Senate, governor and attorney general have fully embraced Trump’s lies as they attempt to win his approval, deflect his fury or gain his base. . Those efforts were on full display in Arizona on Saturday night as Trump-endorsed candidates falsely claimed the election was stolen and Trump was the duly elected president.

In the short term, such positioning can help Republican candidates gain a foothold in often crowded primary fields. But there are fears that this could hurt the party in the fall, especially among suburban voters who have become increasingly decisive in recent campaigns. The further to the right Republicans now go, the easier it could become for their Democratic rivals to cast them as extremes in a general election.

And every time the candidates pass by looking back, it’s not time spent attacking President BidenJoe BidenCarville advises Democrats to ‘stop being a whiny party’ Synagogue hostage-taking is part of a wider extremist threat MORE, which is seen as particularly vulnerable due to rising inflation and coronavirus cases.

“It’s one of those issues that’s basically popular in a primary and unpopular in a general,” said Chris DeRose, a Republican attorney and former clerk of the superior court for Maricopa County in Arizona.

He said the candidates, who often privately acknowledge the election was fair, were clearly courting the former president by expressing skepticism about the 2020 election.

Donald Trump is obviously the most sought-after endorsement among Republican candidates, he said. It can make all the difference in a Republican primary.

John ShimkusJohn Mondy ShimkusSome GOP Members Begin Testing Party Loyalty to Trump Davis Passes Bid for Governor of Illinois, Running for Re-election to House GOP Wins Congressional Baseball Game Return Victory MORE , a Republican and former congressman from Illinois, said it’s easy for quarterbacks who aren’t on the ballot to judge candidates doing what they can to win their primaries.

All races will be contested by Trump and featured on Fox. So these candidates have to be very, very careful. They have to win the primary to win the general,” he said.

The risk, however, is clear in the Arizona Senate race. In a year favoring Republicans, the state should be a relatively workable recovery and some party members are eager for Ducey to enter the race against Democratic incumbent Mark KellyMark KellySome GOP members are starting to test the party’s loyalty to Trump We are America’s Independent Contractors, and We Are Terrified Overnight Energy & Environment Lummis Holds Until Biden EPA Chooses MORE. But Trump’s repeated attacks on Ducey, who has refused to support campaign plots, could make it difficult for him to win a GOP primary.

Ahead of his trip, Trump, who continues to tease another presidential bid in 2024, released a statement that he would never endorse Ducey. And he continued to lash out at the rally, dominated by his grievances over the election held more than 14 months ago.

It’s a disaster, Trump said. Ducey has been a terrible, terrible representative of your state.”

Whichever Republicans emerge ahead in Arizona and other critical races will have to convince voters they should participate in an electoral system that Trump has spent years calling rigged.

Many Republicans still blame Trump for the parties’ loss in Georgia’s two Senate elections in 2021, arguing that he depressed turnout by undermining trust in the electoral system, denying them control of the Senate. (Trump has argued that further investigation is the only way to inspire confidence in future elections.)

Trump still has that outsized voice and influence and too many candidates fear his wrath, says Charlie DentCharles (Charlie) Wieder DentSome in the GOP is starting to test the party’s loyalty to Trump Tuesday’s election results raise questions about the Biden’s agenda Gonzalez bows out MORE, a Republican former congressman from Pennsylvania and Trump critic. We know that Donald Trump will use his megaphone to condemn those who do not buy his lies and false narrative about the 2020 election. So these candidates are in a bind: if they tell the truth, they run the risk of losing their primaries and incur the wrath of Trump, and if they acquiesce and accept this nonsense, they run the risk of alienating a lot of voters.

Still, DeRose said he’s not worried the issue will drive down turnout, despite what happened in Georgia.

The Republican base is quite enthusiastic, he said, predicting turnout on par with 2010, when Republicans made historic gains in the House. With inflation soaring, ongoing criticism of Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, he said: “Things are not going well in this country and I think you’re going to see this huge blowback.

Others disagreed. Barbara ComstockBarbara Jean ComstockSome GOP members begin to test party loyalty to Trump The Memo: Never Trumpers sinks into gloom as Gonzalez bows out Sunday preview shows: States deal with Ida fallout ; Texas abortion law takes effect MORE, a Trump critic and former GOP congressman from Virginia, warned that Republicans risk nominating fringe candidates who will continue to lose overall.

Republicans feel like they’re going to win no matter who’s on the ticket. And I disagree with that thesis,” she said, pointing to Ohio, where Senate candidates have desperately tried to outdo each other. reliable races.

Nonetheless, Trump remained obsessed with the issue on Saturday in Florence, Ariz., a Republican stronghold about 70 miles southeast of Phoenix. It’s the first of what aides say will be a faster pace of events for Trump in the coming months. Trump on Friday announced another rally later in January in Texas, where the March 1 primary officially kicks off the midterm campaign.

Associated Press writer Stephen Groves in Pierre, South Dakota, contributed to this report

