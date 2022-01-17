Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public rally in Tripura sparked Covid surge, opposition says





Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Agartala, Tripura on January 4. (Case) Agartal: Tripura’s main opposition party blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mega rally in Agartala earlier this month for the unprecedented rise in Covid cases in the capital – the positivity rate in Agartala is approaching 30% and the state’s overall positivity rate is 13 percent. On Sunday, the Communist Party of India Marxist-led Left Front (CPI-M) said, “Central and state governments are aware of omicron, the new variant of Covid-19 that is wreaking havoc across the country. . In this situation, the Prime Minister’s public gathering has further aggravated the situation in Tripura”. Prime Minister Modi addressed a rally in Agartala on January 4, after which he inaugurated the new integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Tripura. A huge crowd had gathered at the program to catch a glimpse of him. Shortly after the event, the Trinamool Congress also accused Prime Minister Modi of ‘putting thousands of lives at risk’ and ‘turning Tripura into a Covid manufacturing hub’ with his rallies. CPI-M Tripura Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury said today that after Prime Minister Modi’s public rally, the coronavirus has spread massively across the state. At least 1,070 new positive cases were detected in Tripura on Sunday while three people died from the infection. A nightly curfew is in place to contain the recent outbreak in the state. Mr. Chaudhury, accompanied by CPI leader Ranjit Majumder, Forward bloc leader Dulal Deb and Socialist Revolutionary Party leader Dipak Deb met with Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday and suggested several measures to curb the spread. The left-wing leaders said that the government of Tripura has not yet installed machines for the analysis of the genome sequence of suspected omicron samples and that such a shortcoming would make the situation more critical. Mr. Chaudhury, also a member of the central committee of CPI-M, said thousands of people travel to Tripura by train from different parts of the country, including Delhi, and disembark at various stations where there are no has no testing facilities. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Tripura has advised people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines and stay in isolation if they observe any related symptoms. “It is indeed true that the positivity rate in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area has taken an alarming turn. Yesterday, the positivity rate of the AMC areas was 28.23%, which is much higher than the normal,” Deb said on Sunday. He clarified that the state government has no plans to impose a daytime curfew.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/prime-minister-narendra-modi-public-rally-in-tripura-caused-covid-surge-says-opposition-2711992 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos