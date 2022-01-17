Aafia Siddiqui, Pakistani-American jihadist martyr for whom 57 people were killed





New Delhi: I started hearing the frightening screams of a woman next door, Moazzem Begg wrote in his memoir of his time in Afghanistan’s Bagram prison on terrorism charges that were later dropped. For two days and two nights, I heard the sound of screaming. I felt my spirit collapse. They told me there was no woman. But I was not convinced. These cries echoed for a long time in my worst nightmares. And I learned later at Guantanamo, from other prisoners, that they too had heard the screams.

This weekend, British-Pakistani Malik Faisal Akram, 44, entered a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, and took four people hostage in exchange for the release of the 650 prisoner, while others Detainees at Bagram knew the woman. So far, at least 57 people have been killed in the jihadist campaign to free Pakistani-American neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, or avenge her arrest. (See timeline below)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, various Islamist political parties and jihadist groups have all clashed to lead the campaign to free Siddiqui, portraying it as a fight for Islam and the honor of Muslim women against a predatory West. Leaders like Khan may have hoped their defense of Siddiqui would undermine their enemies and wrest an arrow from the jihadists’ quiver. Instead, the attack on the synagogue suggests that they ended up bolstering the jihadist narrative.

How Lady al-Qaeda was born

Bagrams Gray Lady, Lady al-Qaeda, Al-Qaedas Mata Hari: Siddiqui is not the only female jihadist. There’s the Islamic States’ White Widow, Samantha Lewthwaite, arguably the world’s most wanted woman, and Sally-Anne Jones, targeted in a 2017 drone strike in Syria with her teenage son. Islamism isn’t the only cause that has attracted female terrorists, either: think German communist Ulrike Meinhof, a founding member of the Red Army Faction, or Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassin. Thenmozhi Rajaratnam.

The daughter of Mohammad Siddiqui, a Karachi doctor, and Ismet, a social worker well connected to General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq’s regime, Siddiqui moved to the United States in her late teens in 1990 and has continued his studies at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Brandeis University. In 1995, she had an arranged marriage with a Karachi doctor, Amjad Khan; the couple had a son, Ahmed, a year later; two more would follow.

Causes related to the Muslim world seem to have attracted Siddiqui soon after his move to the United States. As a student, she campaigned on the crises in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Chechnya, raising funds and giving speeches in mosques. not oppose.

Shortly after 9/11, however, his activism caught the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). In 2002, Siddiqui and her husband were questioned about buying about $10,000 worth of night vision goggles, bulletproof vests, and military self-instruction books. The couple returned to Pakistan soon after, but divorced in August 2002.

In December 2002, Siddiqui returned to the United States, on a trip she claimed was to apply for college positions. While there, investigators later discovered she had opened a post office box for Majid Khan, a Baltimore-based al-Qaeda operative who allegedly raised $50,000 to blow up a hotel in Indonesia and have plotted to blow up gas stations in Indonesia. United States.

From there, his story became increasingly opaque. Investigators say she married Ammar al-Baluchi, nephew of 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed upon his return to Karachi. Then, at the end of March 2003, 30 days after Khalid Sheikh Mohammed was arrested in Karachi, she simply disappeared. There are allegations that she was being held by Pakistani intelligence; others suggest that she hid with Mohammed’s family, aided by the Jaish-e-Mohammad.

An opaque story

Little of what happened next became clear, but in 2008 journalist-turned-activist Yvonne Ridley took up Siddiquis’ cause, after reading the passage about a mysterious female prisoner in Beggs’ book. According to the testimonies of other Bagram prisoners, Ridley received several accounts of a ghostly woman who kept the other prisoners awake with her haunting sobs and piercing screams. In 2005, Ridley learned that upset prisoners had even staged a hunger strike in support of the woman.

The version offered by the prosecutors, however, was very different. Five years after her disappearance, the FBI said, Siddiqui appeared in Ghazni, where she was arrested by Afghan police. During his interrogation, according to the FBI, Siddiqui snatched an automatic rifle that a soldier had kept at his feet and sought to kill him; she was seriously injured in the resumption of fire.

In 2010, after a trial delayed, among other reasons, due to multiple assessments of her mental health, Siddiqui was sentenced to 86 years for attempting to assassinate US officers. Allegations of his links to Al-Qaeda and terrorism have never been pursued.

Evidence of anti-Semitic beliefs has emerged from Siddiqui herself, however. On one occasion, she wrote in court that Jews are cruel, ungrateful and backstabbing people, and tried to fire her lawyer because of their religious background.

The making of a martyr

The Islamists in Pakistan quickly began to make Siddique a living martyr again. In September 2010, when the guilty verdict was announced, tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad and Quetta. Leaders of the largest Islamist party, the Jamaat-e-Islami, held several rallies over the coming years. Television shows were devoted to campaigning for his release, featuring his sister and children.

Siddiqui, according to scholar Khanum Sheikh, has become a metaphor for portraying the Pakistani state as feminized in its relationship with the United States, and as unable and unwilling to disrupt American encroachments on Pakistani sovereignty and against the Muslim world. at large.

There is a difference between a friend and a slave, current Prime Minister Imran Khan said in 2009, using the case to attack Prime Minister Asif Ali Zardari’s government. There are drone attacks going on, he continued, but our slave-owning government will not take a stand against the United States.

In 2018, the Senate of Pakistan unanimously passed a resolution to address the issue of Siddiqui freedom with the United States, calling it the Daughter of the Nation.

Later, in 2019, then-Prime Minister Imran Khan officially suggested that Siddiqui be swapped for Shakil Afridi, a Pakistani doctor accused of helping the United States confirm the identity of Osama bin Laden before the raid. during which he was killed.

The competitive mobilization around the Siddiqui affair only served to undermine Khan’s legitimacy among Islamists, as the United States showed little interest in negotiating his release. In addition, the issue has caused significant damage to US-Pakistan relations. The cause, however, was taken up with increasing vigor by jihadist groups, who used it to argue that they, and not Pakistani leaders, were true defenders of Islam.

