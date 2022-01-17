Inside the ring road: the energized Donald Trump is now on the move





NEWS AND NOTICES:

There’s little rest on former President Donald Trump’s busy schedule, fresh from a successful Saturday rally in Arizona that drew thousands of cheering and adoring fans, followed by predictably spotty media coverage afterwards. .

Trumps COVID and Election Lies at a Rally in Arizona, The New York Times noted in a fact-checking section. Trump is soft-starting his 2024 campaign, The Atlantic noted.

However, Mr. Trump is already moving towards his next big plans, namely the Friday launch of his own social media site and the next giant rally in Texas in less than two weeks.

The social media site is called Truth Social. Mr. Trump raised $1 billion to launch it and hired former Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, as CEO.

The rally will take place on January 29 in Conroe, Texas. Mr Trump also revealed that his most recent book titled Our Journey Together has sold 600,000 copies in the past six weeks. He’s a busy man.

The Democratic Party, meanwhile, has noticed this trend and appears to be raising funds from Mr. Trump.

Trump and Republicans are ready for 2022. We need to be too, the Democratic National Committee said in an emailed fundraising message just before Mr. Trump’s rally on Saturday asking loyal Democrats before rushing their gifts before he goes on stage.

NOW THERE IS A THOUGHT

Minneapolis now requires proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and all ticketed events. Imagine if our politicians cared about crime as much as vaccine requirements, Cicely Davis tweeted on Sunday.

She is a black conservative Republican running for Congress in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, in a challenge to incumbent Rep. Ilhan Omar, Democrat of Minnesota.

YOUNGKIN HAS A TEACHING MOMENT

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has revealed the secret to his successful campaign to win the hearts of Commonwealth voters. It’s a bear hug, he told Fox News anchor John Roberts on Sunday.

We brought together a coalition of people who had never been in the room together, always Trumpers and never Trumpers, moderates, Democrats, Mr. Youngkin said.

We campaigned in places where Republicans have never campaigned and it resulted in record high voting levels in all minority communities. What we’ve demonstrated is that it’s about bringing people together and yes, there’s a lot of things that people disagree on, but there’s so much more that we disagree on. agreement, continued the governor.

This demonstration could be a teachable moment for the GOP.

This bear hug, I think, is the way forward for us Republicans to build a bigger tent, Youngkin noted.

It is certainly a road map for many other candidates, replied Mr. Roberts.

A BIDEN MEMORY

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of Hunter Biden, has written a memoir titled If We Break: A Memoir of Marriage, Addiction, and Healing which is set to be published by Crown Brooks, according to Publishers Weekly.

Ms. Buhle shares her own story, from her working-class roots on the South Side of Chicago to losing her maiden name and part of herself as Kathleen Biden, in search of a renewed sense of life. identity, purpose and joy after the devastating collapse of her marriage, according to the publisher.

Ms Buhle’s new book is due out in June.

BECKS BOOK VICTORY

It’s an indicator of what the public is interested in reading right now.

Longtime talk radio host and media presence Glenn Beck’s 21st book The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of Twenty-First-Century Fascism arrived Tuesday and is dedicated to all who believe men are born to be free.

It now tops bestseller lists among all books, fiction and non-fiction, on both Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

The Great Reset, the author advises, is the single most important topic I’ve covered in my career, and the movement that could finally extinguish the flame of freedom in America.

Readers obviously agree.

Mr Beck, meanwhile, is currently battling his second case of COVID-19 and says his doctors are hitting him really hard and he is on medication.

Everyone gets sick because it’s highly contagious but not nearly as deadly, Beck said in an interview with syndicated radio host Mark Levin.

I am a big fat fat. It’s probably not the best thing and I have other issues, but that’s the way it is. We have to go on with our lives, he noted.

THE RED CROSS NEEDS HELP

The Red Cross is dealing with what the organization has considered the first ever blood crisis as the current omicron push increases the need for blood donations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis, its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, which poses a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will have to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are essential to help prevent further delays in life-saving medical treatment, the organization said in a new statement of need.

We are doing everything we can to increase blood donations so that every patient can receive medical treatment without delay, but we cannot do this without more donors. We need the help of the American people, said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross.

Concerning? Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets as soon as possible by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

POLL OF THE DAY

63% of US voters say they trust their own doctor when it comes to information about COVID-19.

50% say they trust federal health authorities like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

31% trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden.

16% trust Mr. Biden.

10% trust the news media.

SOURCE: A NewsNation/Decision DeskHQ poll of 1,013 registered US voters, conducted January 10-11; respondents could give more than one answer.

Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jan/16/inside-beltay-energized-donald-trump-now-march/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos