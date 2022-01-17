China’s economy grows 8.1% in 2021, the strongest expansion in 10 years





China’s economy grew 8.1% in 2021 from a year earlier as domestic demand recovered from the coronavirus shock, registering the strongest expansion in 10 years, government data showed on Monday. The pace of economic growth has been much faster than the 2.2 percent expansion in 2020, highlighting that consumer and business confidence has picked up in the Asian country, which has effectively brought the virus under control. In October-December 2021 alone, however, the world’s second-largest economy grew by just 4.0% as the outlook has turned gloomier largely due to fears of a new wave of infections and possible turmoil in the financial markets. Since the increase in new coronavirus infections apparently peaked in late February 2020, China, dubbed “the factory of the world”, has shown signs of a V-shaped economic recovery with increased business activity and a rebound in private spending. China was the only major economy to achieve growth in 2020. The 8.1% expansion in 2021 also exceeded the Communist-led government’s target of an annual gross domestic product of “more than 6% for that year. In 2021, retail sales of consumer goods increased by 12.5%, while investment in fixed assets, excluding rural households, increased by 4.9%. China’s industrial output rose 9.6%, with total export value rising 21.2%. The outlook for China’s economy is expected to hinge on the government’s ability to curb the latest outbreak ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, which are due to begin on Feb. 4, and how to manage growing concerns about health issues. indebtedness in the country’s real estate sector. Officials from China’s National Bureau of Statistics attend a press conference in Beijing on January 17, 2022. (Kyodo) The number of new infections has risen on the mainland in recent months despite the Communist Party’s radical “zero corona” policy aimed at stemming the spread of the virus, first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019. In Xi’an, more than 2,000 people have been infected with the virus for about a month since early December, and municipal authorities have locked down the central Chinese city of 13 million since the middle of the month. Meanwhile, Tianjin, a city of 14 million known as a key gateway to Beijing, has been carrying out citywide COVID-19 nucleic acid tests since the start of the month, after the confirmation of community infections with the highly contagious variant of Omicron. The Beijing government said on Saturday it had found its first case of the Omicron variant. If tough restrictions imposed by President Xi Jinping’s leadership, which is keen to host the Beijing Olympics in full form, remain in place, private consumption and investment would lose momentum, analysts said. There are also fears that a possible bankruptcy of real estate developer China Evergrande Group could cause a resurgence of a global financial crisis comparable to the 2008 meltdown triggered by the collapse of US securities firm Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. Evergrande and other Chinese real estate companies have expanded their businesses as the country’s property market languished in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Investors have become more eager to reduce their holdings of China-related financial products around the world, dealers said. In China, tough regulations on energy consumption, along with rising coal prices, have also eroded business performance, with the government of the world’s largest CO2 emitter pledging to peak. carbon emissions by 2030.

