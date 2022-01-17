Many are surprised that Indonesia was able to drastically reduce Covid-19 cases





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revealed that many countries or heads of state were surprised to see that Indonesia was able to reduce daily Covid-19 cases (drastically) to hundreds of cases, so that they were initially reaching 56,000 cases per day. “Many are surprised that Indonesia has suddenly gone from 56,000 (daily cases) to just hundreds (per day),” Jokowi said during a speech on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Catholic University of Parahyangan (Unpar), Bandung, West Java. , Monday (17/1/2022). According to Jokowi, the state of the Covid-19 pandemic that can be controlled is something to be thankful for. If you remember the onset of the pandemic in mid-July 2020, it sowed horror everywhere. The spike in Covid-19 cases has filled hospital hallways and courtyards, particularly on the islands of Java and Bali, with Covid-19 patients. “Daily cases at the time, I recall, were 56,000 daily cases. And you have to be thankful today, yesterday it was at 855 cases out of 56,000. It has also increased, we were at 100-200 before,” Jokowi said. Indonesia can reduce the daily number of cases to around hundreds a day, Jokowi pointed out, because Pancasila values ​​are enforced by the community. The value in question is mutual cooperation. This value is not shared by the other major countries of the world. “Why can we drastically reduce from 56,000 to 100 is because we have something called gotong royong. Our Pancasila is there. Big countries don’t have it,” Jokowi explained. Major countries around the world, Jokowi said, don’t have people who are willing to give up their homes for isolation or quarantine for neighbors affected by Covid-19. In addition, not having residents with a good economy helps people in difficulty because they are affected by the Covid-19. “They don’t have people in the village, people in RT, our people in RW, wanting to give their homes for isolation, for quarantine. Those who have them want to give races to those who just have problems because of the pandemic. And, I really see that the establishment of Pancasila exists. Our mutual cooperation is still very strong. This is what other countries do not have,” Jokowi explained. Gotong Royong, Jokowi continued, is the key to managing and controlling Covid-19 in the country. Not only the government moves, but also the local government, TNI, Polri, the popular organizations until the regional apparatus under all move. “Yes, the key is there. Everything is moving. Central government, regional governments, TNI, Polri, people’s organizations, all our apparatuses that have reached the bottom,” Jokowi said. Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

