Xi Jinping’s strategic miscalculation creates a dangerous Himalayan military stalemate

Yet another round of military talks between India and China to defuse nearly 21-month-old border clashes between rival forces has ended without any progress. This should come as no surprise: blocking tactics, deception, information warfare and protracted negotiations are an integral part of China’s negotiation strategy, in order to test the limits of the opponent’s position and to help consolidate its own leverage.

Amid the brewing confrontation with India, China has stepped up its frantic construction of combat infrastructure in the Himalayan border regions. The speed and scale of its construction activity to construct new permanent facilities ranging from helipads to electronic warfare stations might suggest that it is preparing to start a war at a time of its choosing.

China’s main goal, however, is to win without a fight. This is in line with the advice of ancient military strategist Sun Zhus, the ability to overpower the enemy without any battle is the ultimate reflection of the most supreme strategy.

From building a bridge across Pangong Lake to building militarized villages and roads inside internationally recognized Bhutanese territory near India’s so-called gooseneck, China is opening up new pressure points against India. To pressure India to back down, it also uses psychological operations, media manipulation and the specter of war.

India, however, refuses to give in to Chinese pressure. Since discovering China’s territorial encroachments on the border regions of Ladakh, India has more than matched Chinese military deployments. The Indian Armed Forces are currently at the highest level of operational readiness, according to the Chief of Army, General Manoj M Naravane.

Admittedly, India remains locked in a very defensive posture vis-à-vis China. Militarily and diplomatically, China has created a situation in which it retains the initiative. While fending off Beijing’s political machinations, India must be alert to the possibility that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) could create another military surprise.

Meanwhile, China’s bridge over Pangong, by bolstering China’s offensive capability in the region, casts an unflattering light on India’s decision less than a year ago to leave the strategic heights of Kailash. The withdrawal from the Kailash Heights, which overlooks the PLA Moldo garrison, was a Chinese New Year gift from India.

India also agreed to China-designed buffer zones in three separate areas of Ladakh where PLA forces had intruded. The buffer zones were largely established in territories that were under the patrol jurisdiction of India.

Yet China refuses to roll back its intrusions into areas critical to Indian defenses, including from the Depsang Y-Junction, which controls access to several areas. Although the Depsang issue predates the current crisis, China significantly deepened and widened its encroachments in this sector in April-May 2020. Now Beijing is mocking India’s insistence on a return to the positions of before April 2020 as being unreasonable and unrealistic.

China’s encroachments on Bhutanese territory, meanwhile, threaten to open a military axis against India’s gooseneck in a different direction from the route Indian forces blocked in the Doklam clash. in 2017. Known officially as the Siliguri Corridor, the Hen’s Neck is a narrow strip of land that connects the Indian mainland to the remote northeast region.

By building roads along the Torsa River through Bhutanese territory and creating militarized enclaves on Bhutan’s southwestern borders, China is seeking to put itself in a position to potentially cut off India from northeastern rest of the country in the event of war. Chinese construction activity violating Bhutan’s territorial sovereignty is also aimed at undermining Bhutan’s security relationship with India and forcing Thimphu to cave in to longstanding Chinese demands in the 37-year-old border negotiations.

India faces a dilemma on how to deal with the threat that China is seeking to escalate by placing some Bhutanese border areas under its occupation. These traditionally uninhabited areas may be of marginal value to Bhutan, but they are critically important to Indian defences. Bhutan refrained from saying a word about Chinese encroachments, as it has a policy of not saying anything publicly about border disputes with China.

However, India, despite some missteps, has taken a firm and resolute stance against Chinese encroachments on Indian border lands by locking horns in tense military clashes, despite the risk of full-scale war. China has stepped up psychological operations and information warfare to undermine India’s will to resist its aggression has achieved little. Indeed, General Naravane said Indian forces will remain forward deployed until China agrees to implement a sequential process of disengagement, de-escalation and de-induction from all confrontation sites.

As the Himalayan military crisis highlights, Chinese President Xi Jinping has shown a growing appetite for risk-taking, with a US intelligence report made public indicating that his regime is seeking to coerce regional neighbors into accepting Beijing’s preferences. . Xi’s heavy-handed revisionism is apparently driven by his belief that China has a strategic window of opportunity that it must seize before it closes.

In addition to territorial goals, the aggression launched by Xi against India had geopolitical goals, including establishing China’s primacy in Asia. Xi believed that if China used deception and surprise to catch India off guard and create a new territorial fait accompli, it would bring smaller Asian states into line.

Xi’s strategic miscalculation, however, was laid bare by India’s vigorous military response. In fact, multiple clashes with battle-hardened Indian forces in 2020 have made it clear to China that the PLA, with little combat experience since its disastrous 1979 invasion of Vietnam, must avoid further close combat. This is why Beijing persuaded India to accept buffer zones in three regions.

Thanks to the aggression ordered by Xi, India seems more determined than ever to work with like-minded states to prevent China from gaining prominence in Asia. The aggression has also ensured that India will be a stumbling block to Xi’s plan to capture the institution of the Dalai Lama as a crucial final step in cementing China’s grip on Tibet.

More fundamentally, Xi’s strategic miscalculation has created a dangerous Himalayan military stalemate. The Pentagon’s recent annual report on China said the PLA is preparing for a two-pronged scenario for any escalation in border tensions with India, as well as preparing to support a contingency in Taiwan. Whether the current military crisis is defused or escalates into localized armed clashes or even outright war, Xi has sown the seeds of a long-term conflict with India.

The author is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including one that won the 2012 Bernard Schwartz Prize. The opinions expressed are personal.

