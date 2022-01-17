Boris Johnson broke the law by attending a party during lockdown, says Starmer





Labor leader Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson broke the law by attending a lockdown-ignoring party in Downing Street, as a sixth Tory MP called on the Prime Minister to quit. Mr Starmer said Mr Johnson lied about the Downing Street parties but it was clear what was going on. I think he broke the law, Mr Starmer told the BBC. He almost admitted he broke the law. Downing Street has now apologized to the Queen for some of the parties that went down. I think it’s pretty clear what’s going on. There were parties on an industrial scale, little is denied. The facts speak for themselves. The Prime Minister broke the law and then he lied about it. When I first questioned the Prime Minister about this, he told me that I had been assured that there were no parties. Then the Allegra Stratton video came out, I challenged him again and he said I’m pissed. I just discovered these evenings. I am furious. Then it came out last week that he was at one of the parties and his third defense is that I was there but didn’t realize it was a party. Mr Starmers’ comments came as former children’s minister Tim Loughton became the sixth Tory MP to call for Mr Johnson’s resignation. He joins fellow Brexiters Andrew Bridgen and William Wragg, alongside Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, as well as Roger Gale and Caroline Nokes. I have sadly come to the conclusion that Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable, that his resignation is the only way to end this whole unfortunate episode and I am working with colleagues to impress that view on No 10, said Mr Loughton. Notified in advance Downing Street on Sunday rejected a claim by Sunday Times columnist Dominic Lawson that Mr Johnson had been warned in advance that the party he attended in May 2020 was against the rules and should be called off. Downing Street said the Prime Minister stood by his assertion in the House of Commons last week that he believed the gathering, to which staff were asked to bring their own alcohol, was a business event. Conservative Party Chairman Oliver Dowden said the Prime Minister had a sincere sense of remorse for Downing Street parties during the coronavirus restrictions. But he said it was important to wait for senior civil servant Sue Grays’ report on the rallies. I don’t diminish for a second that the kind of events we saw were totally untrue. I was angered by them, my constituents were angered by them, the whole country was angered by them, and that’s absolutely fair, as the Prime Minister said, we’ll get to the bottom of it and I will tell you that when he responds in the House of Commons, as he has pledged to do, he will ensure that we address the kind of culture that allowed this to happen in the first place, did you he told Sky News.

