China cuts rates as economy slows; Credit Suisse Chairman Resigns Over Live Covid-19 Breaches | Business

The 10 richest men in the world see their wealth double during the Covid pandemic
Larry Elliot
According to a report by Oxfam.
Urging governments to impose a one-time 99% wealth tax on windfall Covid-19 gains, the charity said World Bank figures showed an additional 163 million people had been driven under the threshold of poverty while the super-rich benefited from stimulus provided by governments. around the world to mitigate the impact of the virus.
Oxfam predicts that by 2030, 3.3 billion people will live on less than $5.50 a day.
The charity said the incomes of 99% of the world’s population fell from March 2020 to October 2021, when Elon Musk, the founder of electric car company Tesla, and the other nine wealthiest billionaires were collectively enriched by $1.3 billion a day. .
Credit Suisse is proving to be something of a graveyard for the reputation of once high-flying international financiers, says Peter Thal Larsen of Breakingviews.
The Swiss bank announcement Monday that President Antnio Horta-Osrio had resigned following a board investigation. It has been less than a year since he arrived to stabilize the lender still reeling from the ousting of former chief executive Tidjane Thiam. New broom Axel Lehmann, a former UBS bigwig, must be hoping his reputation is more enduring.
Credit Suisse appears to have pulled off a coup last year by recruiting Horta-Osrio, who led British group Lloyds Banking’s recovery from the financial crisis. The Portuguese banker made an immediate impact after arriving in Zurich, settling a Mozambican scandal, drawing a line under the spy saga that toppled Tidjane and unveiling a new strategy to shift capital from investment banking to management of Fortune.
Yet Horta-Osrios’ personal conduct appears to have fallen short of the high standards he set for the bank. In early December, he admitted to unwittingly breaking Switzerland’s Covid-19 quarantine rules. An internal investigation later revealed he also broke UK rules in July’s Wimbledon tennis final, Reuters reported last month. This was difficult to reconcile with his desire to improve Credit Suisse’s culture and focus on personal responsibility and accountability.
Update
02:28
Horta-Osrio regrets the “difficulties” following personal actions
Antonio Horta-OsRio, who is well known in the UK after leading Lloyds Banking Group, says:
I worked hard to get Credit Suisse back on track and I’m proud of what we achieved together during my short time at the bank. Credit Suisse’s strategic realignment will have a clear focus on strengthening, simplifying and investing for growth. I am convinced that Credit Suisse is well positioned today and on the right track for the future.
I regret that a number of my personal actions caused difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent the bank internally and externally.
I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interest of the bank and its stakeholders at this crucial time. I wish my colleagues at Credit Suisse every success for the future.
Update
02:19
Antnio Horta-Osrio resigns as Chairman of Credit Suisse over Covid breaches
Big news in banking this morning: Antonio Horta-Os, Chairman of Credit SuisseRio resigned following an internal investigation into his personal conduct over breaches of Covid-19 rules.
Credit Suisse has announced that Horta-OsRio had resigned after a board investigation, after it emerged he broke UK quarantine rules to attend the Wimbledon tennis final in London last July.
The Portuguese banker had arrived from Switzerland, which was on the UK government’s orange list of countries that required arrivals to self-isolate for 10 days.
Horta-Osrio had also admitted breaking Covid rules in Switzerland at the end of November, after leaving the country by plane within three days of arriving on November 28, although he was forced to self-quarantine for 10 days. .
It’s an embarrassing move for the beleaguered loanee, who appointed Horta-Osrio less than a year ago.
Credit Suisse suffered heavy losses from the implosion of investment fund Archegos last year and also provided funds to now-collapsed supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital.
Credit Suisse has now named board member Axel Lehmann chairman as it tries to recover from this series of scandals.
Severin Schwan, Vice Chairman and Lead Independent Director of the Board of Credit Suisse, said:
We respect Antnios’ decision and owe him considerable thanks for his leadership in defining the new strategy, which we will continue to implement in the months and years to come.
Axel Lehmann as new Chairman, with his extensive international and Swiss industry experience, is uniquely placed to drive the strategic and cultural transformation of the bank forward. We wish Axel every success in his new role and Antnio all the best for the future.
Update
02:18
Introduction: Chinese growth slows as Covid restrictions and real estate problems hit demand
Hello and welcome to our ongoing coverage of the global economy, financial markets, eurozone and business.
China’s economy slowed late last year as the Covid-19 pandemic and slump in its real estate sector hit growth, prompting Beijing to cut a key interest rate.
China’s GDP grew 4% year-on-year in October-December, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, marking the weakest expansion in 18 months.
For 2021 as a whole, China’s economy grew 8.1% – the fastest in a decade – as it recovered from the drop in activity at the start of 2020.
But there are clear signs of a slowdown at the end of the year, as the Chinese government introduced new restrictions to tackle the latest wave of Covid-19.
Retail sales growth slowed sharply to just 1.7% year-on-year in December, from 3.9%.
Fallout from the crisis at indebted property developer Evergrande has also weighed on the Chinese economy.
And in response, China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in nearly two years to help support the economy.
The People’s Bank of China cut the rate at which it provides one-year loans to banks by 10 basis points, the first cut since April 2020.
Louis Kuijs, Head of Asian Economy at Oxford Economics, said:
Consumption remains the weakest link in China’s growth story right now and that will continue overall for much of this year, said
We think Beijing has a net profit of around 5%. As is the case now, if growth is weaker than this, they would feel strongly motivated to pursue further policy easing.
Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak later today, as part of the Davos Agenda series organized by the World Economic Forum (as the usual annual meeting has been postponed again due to the pandemic).
Well, also get the results of Scotland’s biggest-ever permit auction for the construction of offshore wind farms, which could rise up to 860m.
Agenda:
10am GMT: Scottish auction results for offshore wind farm permits
10 a.m. GMT: Special address by Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, at Davos
11am GMT: ILO publishes new analysis of labor market and social trends, and the impact of Covid-19
15:00 GMT: Special speech by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, at Davos
4:30 p.m. GMT: Special address by Antnio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, in Davos
