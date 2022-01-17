President Jokowi distributes aid at the Simple Market in Bandung





KONTAN.CO.ID-BANDUNG. President Joko Widodo visited the Simple Market in Bandung City, West Java. Amid a working visit to West Java province, Jokowi vetted and provided cash assistance to street vendors and stalls. Aid of Rs 1.2 million has been given in the form of additional capital and is expected to ease the burden on traders affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Traders seemed enthusiastic to welcome Jokowi’s arrival and said they were happy because the president had the opportunity to visit the market where he sells every day. Iros, a cayenne pepper trader, said he was helped by cash assistance from the government. Read also : The government announces the new name of the capital: Nusantara “I am very happy to raise the capital as well, (especially) at this time cloves are still expensive, still in the price range of 50,000 rupees (per kilogram). Very helpful,” Iros said in a press release, Monday (17/1). The same was felt by Ade Siti Sarah, a cut chicken trader. Apart from being grateful for the additional capital from the cash aid, he also prayed for the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia. “Alhamdulillah, the president visited this market, the additional capital is very happy. I hope the president will live a long life, always be healthy. Additional business capital, thank God, I hope it will be useful and blessed “, said Ade Siti Sarah. Read also : Extended cash welfare, fishermen, street vendors and stall owners will receive IDR 600,000 After about 30 minutes at Simple Market, Jokowi continued his working visit to Purwakarta Regency. There, the former Governor of DKI Jakarta will review the Jakarta-Bandung Rapid Train (KCJB) project. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil and Bandung City Secretary Ema Sumarna also accompanied the president on Simple Market activities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kontan.co.id/news/presiden-jokowi-salurkan-bantuan-di-pasar-sederhana-bandung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos