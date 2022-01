Turkey accused of belligerent posture

Officials believe Turkey is taking an increasingly aggressive stance towards its nominal NATO ally Greece due to its defensive capability upgrades, and they do not believe the tension will deescalate anytime soon. early. One of the ways in which this aggression manifested was the attack by the Turkish Foreign Ministry last week against Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou for calling the massacre of Greeks in Pontos, a region in the northeast of the Turkey, from 1914 to 18, of genocide and referring to the obligation of Greece. to keep alive the memory of this massacre. Ensuring peace, security and stability in southeastern Europe and the eastern Mediterranean is the cornerstone of our national strategy, Sakellaropoulou told Kathimerini in response to attacks on her and Turkish defense ministers say Greece illegally organizes its armed forces on its own islands. We have never abandoned diplomacy, [conducted] bearing in mind the interests of our country and the prosperity of the wider region. We have always sought cooperation with Turkey and seek harmonious coexistence and friendship between the two peoples. But there can be no retreat from unacceptable demands and acts of aggression, she added. Analysts believe that the improvement in the capabilities of the Hellenic Air Force with the acquisition of the Rafale fighter from France and the upgrade of its F-16 aircraft to the Block 70 Viper version, as well as the acquisition by the Navy of Belharra-class frigates and new corvettes are behind the wrath of the turkeys. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called the move a provocation but also a futile effort and a waste of resources, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that the Greeks do not didn’t have the financial capacity to pay for the weapon systems. Meanwhile, Turkey is embarking on its own ambitious weapons program, a significant part of which is its own unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), which it also wants to sell to other countries. Greek officials say Turkey does not like challenges to its stated goal of regional supremacy and believe officials in the neighboring country will continue to amplify their rhetoric ahead of Turkey’s presidential and legislative elections to be held simultaneously in June 2023. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1175588/turkey-accused-of-bellicose-posturing/

