Why Narendra Modi and Amit Shah refuse to condemn increased hate crimes

Why has there been a sudden increase in organized hate crimes against Muslims and Christians across the country? the conventional narrative has been that these right-wing attacks are aimed at harassing and isolating religious minorities and demoralizing them. Political scientist Zoya Hasan sees recent hate speech and violence as a manifestation of religious intolerance and minority subjugation, and she’s not wrong.

And yet, what has been happening since mid-2021 defies conventional logic. Far from the usual type of Muslim bashing, these incidents seem well-coordinated, targeted and tailored to the political demands of the ruling party.

The impression that the current wave of hatred, including calls for genocide of Muslims from a platform in Haridwar last month, is part of a covert operation to create an enabling environment to foster religious tensions in communities will persist until Prime Minister Narendra Modi unequivocally condemns this trend. We know from experience that a brief warning from Modi can instantly silence so-called fringe elements. During the second wave of COVID-19 last year, Kumbh Mela sadhus defiantly refused to cut the gathering short. But a few hours after a call from Modi, they began to dismantle their tents.

The idea behind such provocative acts and statements is to stir up heated debates within local communities, divide them and turn them into anti-minority vote banks for the BJP. Unlike the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that swung the entire west in favor of the BJP, the new scheme targets local communities everywhere. It is meant to fuel at ground level the community engine that Yogi Adityanath set in motion with his insinuations that the election would be a contest between 80% (i.e. Hindus) and 20% (that is). i.e. Muslims).

Clearly, senior management pushed their countless bet obliged to do what is necessary, to make him understand that the acts or threats of violence which ensue are attributable to a fringe. Outsourcing the hate campaign in this way, they hope, would spare the country’s top leaders the accusation of rights abuses while serving their political purposes perfectly.

Officially sanctioned impunity is the only explanation for the audacity with which the message of genocide was proclaimed at Hardwar Dharma Sansad. Or for the poisonous explosions that have happened in places like Raipur. In Delhi, members of the Yuva Vahini administered by the editor of Sudarshan TV took an oath to make India a Hindu nation and to fight, die and kill if necessary to achieve the goal. Various northern Akhadas have announced their decision to form central committees to fight the Muslims and launch armed struggles against them. Militant Muslim women are humiliated by auctioning them off via a Bulli Bai app.

This blatant hate propaganda and violence is accompanied by a series of events in which Muslim sellers of vegetables, cookies and bracelets are prevented from carrying on their business, a dosa stall owner has been ordered to close and Muslim stores subject to community boycott. For months, frenzied crowds prevented Muslims from holding Friday prayers in unused Gurugrams parks. According to a tally provided by a Christian rights body, Christmas celebrations in December 2021 were interrupted, churches attacked and religious books destroyed in 486 locations.

This kind of aggression has never happened before: so synchronized, assertive and focused, without fear of punishment. Why are Modi and Amit Shah silently approving it, forcing the Supreme Court to intervene? Their silence has official complicity in the broad sense.

The decision to step up the hate machine came after a series of electoral setbacks since the middle of last year. Feeling his grip weakened, Modi and Shah deposed four BJP chief ministers in the space of six months. This was on the assumption that local occupation was the reason for the setbacks. It was also decided to change 50% of incumbent deputies in states during an election period.

Uttar Pradesh was the biggest concern where Yogi Adityanath who was summoned to Delhi refused to resign. This forced the BJP headquarters to retain him as his main ministerial candidate. Such was the panic that Modi made repeated forays into poll-bound states to prepare the party campaign and convened various Chief Ministers for special strategic briefings. Party deputies were batch called.

Modi himself went on to inaugurate and announce programs in the five states. There were 22 projects worth Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur, then projects worth 1,800 crores in Uttarakhand and flood projects for Poorvanchal and Bundelkhand regions of UP. This was accompanied by a deluge of billboards and a publicity blitzkrieg with photos of Modi.

The nervousness was such that it was all done months before the election. It is now clear that the covert operation of using fringe elements to polarize the country on religious grounds is also one such panic reaction.

Analysis of 2019 results, Lokniti had pointed out a noticeable Hindu consolidation among pro-BJP voters. Suhas Palshikar attributed Modis’ spectacular show in 2014 and 2019 to a combination of majority assertion and popular aspiration for authoritarian/Bonapartist leadership. It concludes that the percentage of majority voters i.e. those who believe that in a democracy the will of the majority should prevail among BJP voters has risen from 40% in 2014 to 50% in 2019. , the percentage of those who wanted a strong leader for government rose from 40% in 2013 to 60% in 2019. Significantly, 40% of the sample surveyed in 2019 relied on both a majority will and a strong leader.

If the BJP, under its strong leader, could win over 50% of India’s 80% Hindu electorate, that’s a solid 40% national vote share sufficient for a majority in a system. first past the post. The BJP’s bet is essentially to close the 10% gap between its current vote share and a majority of all votes cast. This would then serve as a springboard for more fundamental changes in the Indian political system and constitution than what the BJP has been able to push so far.

For Modi and the BJP, the stakes are high because the Sangh parivar is not content to retain power in the states and in New Delhi. He knows he needs to expand his political footprint further so he can consolidate the gains he has made so far. And in the face of Modis’ disappointing performance on the economic front, the only viable card the BJP thinks it has is communalism.

P. Raman has covered politics for national dailies since 1978 and is the author ofStrong Leader Populism: How Modis’ Hybrid Regime Model Reshapes India’s Political Narrative, Ecosystem and Symbols.