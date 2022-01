A TV presenter and host also well known as a crypto scholar in Pakistan, Waqar Zaka shared a video message saying: If anything happens to my family, I won’t leave you [Prime Minister] Imran Khan.

Because on January 10, 2022 I was told to tell Waqar Zaka to tell the court that cryptocurrency is illegal and get out of this case, which I denied and said it wouldn’t happen .

If anything happens to me Imran Khan will be responsible: Waqar Zaka

Read more: Pakistan plans to ban cryptocurrencies

Zaka went on to say that if anything happens to me, Imran Khan will be responsible, here I am fighting for the lower middle class those who want to win and stand up and this selfish Khan wants to keep everyone on charity, that no, we should get ahead of me.

Waqar Zaka applauded the judiciary, saying “Zindabad judiciary, Zinadabad lawyers”. These saved the economy of Pakistan, saved the crypto.

Imran Khan Shb, The instruction you gave to institutions to hang Waqar Zaka upside down, I won’t run away, I will stay here but I can’t imagine you will fall so low to the level that threats will come to my family, Ma (mother, sister and daughter), if I violated any exchange rules, send them to me, I will respond but do not approach my family.

If you [Imran Khan] have no problem with me keep it up to yourself, don’t come near my door or i will come to Bani Gala.

Enough is enough @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/EIGMtEqKqa

— Waqar Zaka (@ZakaWaqar) January 17, 2022

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has always been ten steps behind in adopting technology and regulating new policies, especially regarding freelancers in Pakistan who were unrecognized and considered as worse than real estate agents in Pakistan until 2019, freelancers were not allowed to open bank accounts.

The State Bank of Pakistan must realize that Web 3.0 is knocking at the door and the world will eventually embrace it in which cryptocurrencies will play a major role. If the State Bank of Pakistan and the Government of Pakistan declare cryptocurrency illegal in Pakistan, it will send our youth to stone age, the similar situation we faced in 2012 when the government decided to ban Youtube in Pakistan and that Pakistanis are still struggling to keep up.

Majority of Pakistani cryptocurrency investors belong to middle class and lower middle class, trying to make something out of nothing due to unemployment, lack of resources, Pakistani youth have no alternatively, there should be a framework to regulate it but declaring it illegal will not solve the problem.

SBP and the government of Pakistan must call experts and specialists and formulate the policy for regulating this currency. The government cares about taxation and the problem can be easily solved, but by banning cryptocurrency in Pakistan, things will get worse, especially for young people who understand. the future is unconventional requires more expertise and there are multiple ways to win.

Read more: FIA issues notice to Binance regarding multi-billion crypto scam

Follow INCPAK on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.incpak.com/national/waqar-zaka-video-message/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos