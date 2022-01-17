Japan to step up recalls and strengthen island defense – PM Kishida





By Kiyoshi Takenaka TOKYO (Reuters) Japan will advance COVID-19 vaccination boosters by up to two months, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday, as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron sends infections skyrocketing across the country . In a political speech to parliament, Kishida also said that Japan would strengthen its defense capabilities around its southwestern islands near Taiwan, and that the marked improvement in North Korean missile technology should not be tolerated. . With an upper house election scheduled for later this year, containing the pandemic is critically important to Kishida. His predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, resigned last year after his electoral support plummeted as COVID-19 surged. Kishida’s administration is placing the highest priority on its response to the coronavirus, the prime minister said in the speech marking the start of a regular session of parliament. From March, booster shots for the elderly will be given six months after the second shots, instead of the originally planned eight months, and the interval will be shortened by a month or two for other adults, it said. -he declares. Less than 1% of Japanese people have received reminders, far behind the British 53% and 24% in the United States, according to the Our World in Data project at the University of Oxford. Kishida pointed to a tough battle ahead and asked for people’s support in fighting the pandemic. We must remember again that this invisible enemy is tougher than expected, he said. I am determined to calmly pursue our response based on the latest findings, while consulting specialists and not letting fear dominate us. ISLAND DEFENSE On the security front, Kishida said he plans to boost Japanese island defense capabilities to better protect the Nansei island chain, which stretches to Taiwan from Kyushu, the southernmost of the four. main islands of Japan. Tension over Taiwan has risen as Chinese President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country’s sovereignty claims over the democratically-ruled island. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said last month that any emergency in Taiwan would mean an emergency for Japan, as well as for Tokyo’s security alliance with the United States. Kishida also said Japan stands firm against North Korean missile launches. Repeated ballistic missile launches by North Korea are never acceptable, and significant improvement in its missile technology should not be tolerated, he said. North Korea has carried out a series of ballistic missile launches this year in an unusually rapid sequence of weapons testing. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by William Mallard)

