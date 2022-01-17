Ridwan Kamil Bisiki Jokowi on vaccination during a visit to Bandung, here is what he says





IDX channel – West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil whispered to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the achievement of COVID-19 vaccination in West Java which reached 83 percent. This was revealed by Jokowi during a presidential lecture or public lecture as part of the 67th anniversary of Parahyangan Catholic University (Unpar) at Unpar Campus, Jalan Ciumbuleuit, Bandung City on Monday (17/ 1/2022). “Mr. Governor (Ridwan Kamil) whispered to me. Mr. West Java reached 83 percent. Yes, yes, yes, yes, I said,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said the achievement of COVID-19 vaccination in 30 provinces in Indonesia has reached 70 percent, including West Java. According to him, it is a great success. The reason is that the immunization challenge in Indonesia is quite heavy. “Currently, 30 provinces have reached the target above 70%, vaccination has reached 297,500,000, a number that is not small. Oh yes, it was above 70%, including West Java province. 297 million is not an easy thing for such a complex country like Indonesia,” he said. To achieve herd immunity, Jokowi continued, is not an easy task. Indeed, the government must inject 297 million doses of vaccine in 17,000 islands, 514 districts and cities, as well as 34 provinces with difficult geographical conditions. “It’s not an easy thing, some have to take a boat, ride a motorbike to go to the mountains, it’s not an easy thing,” he said. Jokowi also appreciated TNI and Polri who fully support vaccination. Thanks to the cooperation of all parties, Jokowi said, Indonesia’s vaccination achievement is now the fourth in the world after China, Brazil and America. “We are number 4 in vaccination in the world after China, Brazil, America and Indonesia,” he said. Jokowi added that the COVID-19 pandemic should not stop the massive transformation in Indonesia that is currently underway, namely economic transformation, green economy and digital economic transformation. “The COVID-19 pandemic must not stop the great transformation we are leading, it must continue,” he said. (AIT)

