



The World Economic Forum’s 2022 Davos Agenda Summit will be held virtually from January 17-21. The leaders of the

the 2022 Davos Diary The World Economic Forum summit will be held virtually from January 17-21. Leaders of G20 economies will deliver special state of the world addresses and engage in dialogues on global cooperation with international organizations, CEOs and other leaders. The Davos Agenda brings together world leaders such as Narendra Modi, Antonio Guterres, Xi Jinping and Janet Yellen to discuss key issues. This year, key issues include climate action, pandemic recovery, economic resilience, global cooperation on vaccine distribution and space exploration. Several WEF initiatives will also be showcased at the summit to address climate issues, sustainable economic growth and cyber resilience. As the 2021 Davos Diary, Xi Jinping is likely to call for greater macroeconomic cooperation and a firm stance towards an interconnected global economy in implementing the WEF’s goal of sustainable economic growth, as it aligns with Broader goals of China’s economic policy. Wake up smarter with an assessment of the stories that will make headlines in the next 24 hours. To downloadThe Brief Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foreignbrief.com/daily-news/world-economic-forums-davos-agenda-summit-to-begin/

