Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘deeply saddened’ by death of Pandit Birju Maharaj, calls it ‘irreparable loss’ | People News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the tragic death of Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj on Monday. The famous dancer died on Sunday (January 16) at the age of 83 according to his relatives. His disappearance left the whole country in shock and saddened many people, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Honorable Prime Minister took to Twitter to offer his condolences on the death of Pandit Birju Maharaj with a heartfelt note and a photo of the duo. He wrote in Hindi: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who has given the art of Indian dance special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to the whole world of art. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti!” Take a look at his tweet: pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022 Pandit Birju Maharaj’s journey as a dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj was a direct descendant of the Maharaj family of Kathak dancers, which includes his two uncles – Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj. He began receiving dance training at an early age from his father and uncles. Pandit Birju Maharaj’s first major solo performance was during Manmath Nath Ghosh celebrations in Bengal and since then there has been no looking back. Awards and Recognition The Kathak maestro has received many prestigious awards including India’s second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan. Other awards given to him are Sangeet Natak Academy Award, Kalidas Samman, Nritya Choodamani, Andhra Ratna, Nritya Vilas, Adharshila Shikhar Samman, Soviet Land Nehru Award, Shiromani Samman, Rajiv Gandhi Peace Award. He also holds honorary doctorates from Banares Hindu University and Khairagarh University. Pandit Birju Maharaj, apart from his immense contribution to the classical dance form of Kathak, has also choreographed Bollywood songs like ‘Aan Milo Sajana’ from ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

