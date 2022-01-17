2024 Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump rematch likely





Dick Morris, former senior adviser to former President Bill Clinton, said there was a “good chance” of a 2024 rematch between Hillary Clinton and former President Donald Trump.

Morris said on Sunday that if Democrats lose control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris would be toast, paving the way for a second candidacy for Hillary, along with her husband. Bill playing an architect’s role in his strategy.

“There’s a good chance,” Morris, referring to a Hillary-Trump rematch, told John Catsimatidis on the radio host’s WABC show.

“Hillary has a brilliant strategy in place that no one else is capable of,” Morris added. “Knowing the people around her, I believe there’s only one person capable of that level of thinking – and that’s her husband, Bill.

Morris said if Democrats lose control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will have a slim chance of being reelected.AP

“At the end of the election, every Democrat is going to shoot Biden and Harris. They will be DOA,” Morris said.

Meanwhile, at a time when no Democrat publicly criticizes Biden, Clinton warned his party to align itself with the policies of progressive Democrats.

“She set up a zero-sum game where the worst [Biden] does, the better she does, as she positions herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden. Not just to Biden, but to the far left of the Democratic Party,” Morris said.

Morris said Clinton had positioned herself as the Democratic alternative to Biden.AFP via Getty Images

“The person who staked the territory first and who owns the territory of the Democratic Party will be Hillary. It’s a brilliant, brilliant strategy,” Morris said.

In an interview with MSNBC, Hillary, the former secretary of state in the Obama administration, warned Democrats to take the time to “think carefully” about winning the election, “not just in deep blue districts where a democrat and a liberal democrat, or so-called progressive democrat, will win.

Morris said: “She was right about it.

“She staked a lot, not on ideological issues, but on pragmatism.”

Trump has yet to announce his plans for the 2024 election.Getty Images

Clinton in the MSNBC interview also took a shot at the Biden administration’s struggle to pass legislation in a Democratic-controlled Congress.

Although she said she was all about vigorous debate at the end of the day, it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done and we don’t have a House White we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive.

An op-ed last week in the Wall Street Journal argued for a Clinton run in 2024, saying low polling numbers for Biden and Harris, as well as Harris’ own unpopularity, could open the door to the old fashioned way. first lady.

She is already in an advantageous position to become the 2024 Democratic nominee, Democratic political consultant Doug Schoen and former Manhattan Borough President Andrew Stein wrote of the 74-year-old Clinton.

He is an experienced national figure who is younger than Mr. Biden and can offer a different approach to the disorganized and unpopular one the party is currently taking.

And last week, Politico reported that Hillary and her husband saw an opening to regain prominence within the Democratic Party amid rows between moderates and progressives over Biden’s legislative agenda that condemned the Build social spending plan. Back Better and electoral reforms.

It’s a perpetual itch that will never go away, an insider told the site of the Clintons’ desire to have Hillary return to political office. They know how to come in slowly. The Clintons want to turn the chessboard in their favor and then move the pieces.

Trump has not said he intends to run again in 2024, but he regularly outperforms other potential Republican candidates in the polls.

In a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey, 54% of Republicans chose Trump as their top pick, well above the 11% who chose Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

