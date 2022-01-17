China’s action on air pollution can restore confidence in a greener future





China took environmental action by improving air quality in Beijing ahead of the 2008 Summer Olympics.

President Xi Jinping’s promise that China will be carbon neutral by 2060 requires global cooperation.

Studies underscore how essential restoring trust will be to achieving global climate goals. From my window on the 18thand floor of an office building in Beijing, I can see distant mountains on three sides, standing out against a clear blue sky. It stands in stark contrast to the smog-shrouded city I first visited in the years leading up to the 2008 Summer Olympics. As athletes, sports fans and political commentators prepare for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, amid geopolitical tensions and climate risks, what lessons have been learned from this two-decade effort to clear the skies of Beijing? Efforts to improve air quality have resulted in clear skies known as Beijing Blue which became the new normal after the intervention of the Chinese government. According to International Olympic Committee, to fulfill its commitments made in the 2000 bid, China has invested $21 billion in improving air quality, including upgrading 60,000 coal-fired boilers and converting more than 4,000 public buses to run on natural gas. Concrete achievements, not just rhetoric, are what have enabled China to gain international recognition and create a lasting environmental legacy, according to a UNEP report. Anyone who has breathed the air of Beijing over the past decade can attest, the path to blue skies has not been linear, but China’s commitments show measurable progress. Take action against climate change

The fight against air pollution is an example that foreshadows China’s ability to act on climate change and redeem global confidence for a more inclusive, resilient and sustainable future. President Xi Jinping ambitiously promises that China will peak emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, have spurred industries to action and spurred other countries to up their climate game. The figures show that China’s carbon intensity in 2020 was 48.4% lower than in 2005, fulfilling China’s commitment to the international community to achieve a 40-45% reduction in intensity carbon compared to 2005 levels by 2020. 1+N policy framework is dedicated to putting in place concrete policies in response to President Xi’s initial commitment. Click to enlarge

Responding to Climate Change: China’s Policies and Actions. This Herculean task has accelerated with the Joint China-US Glasgow Declaration on Strengthening Climate Action in the 2020s at COP26 in late 2021. The two nations also reached consensus on climate finance and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement. As Chairman of the World Economic Forum Borge-Brende concluded, future cooperation between China and the United States is crucial: the only way [to move] moving forward is realizing that we are in this together and that we need to work together. Restoring trust in global efforts to fight climate change

However, the picture is not quite rosy. PwC The 2021 Net Zero Economy Index shows that currently we are reducing the carbon intensity of our operations to less than a fifth of the rate we need at 12.9% per year. Together with other studies, the report concludes that such a significant transition cannot be achieved without a systematic and complex rewiring of the entire global economy. But declining public confidence further dampens that prospect. A global climate study by the Forum, covering 28 countries, finds that only about a quarter of respondents trust corporate sustainability claims and most participants are convinced that current efforts to protect the environment are not enough. Climate change is an urgent threat requiring decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing heightened climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats high on the list. To limit the global temperature increase to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policymakers and civil society push forward short- and long-term global climate actions in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement on climate change.





The World Economic Forum Climate Initiative supports scaling and accelerating global climate action through public and private sector collaboration. The Initiative is working on several work streams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions. This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions for the transition to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policymakers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of a more secure climate. Contact us to get involved.





To restore trust, the Forum is committed to helping all stakeholders find a common language on sustainability goals and actions. In 2020, together with other leading institutions in the field, the Forum co-developed a comprehensive set of measures to close the gap in consistent environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting standards. A follow-up report on the ESG landscape of Chinese companies concluded that a measurable and global language of sustainability is particularly relevant for Chinese stakeholders, one that aligns with global green investment priorities while helping Chinese enterprises along the way to achieve national environmental goals. relevant and appreciated. During this time, the Green Investment Principles for the Belt and Road demonstrate the commitment of Chinese stakeholders to supporting climate action beyond its borders by helping developing and emerging countries harness green finance and technology to develop low-carbon infrastructure. Not only the climate, but other global environmental concerns such as biodiversity, are high on China’s list of priority actions. Over the past two years, the Forum has begun publishing the New Nature Economy Report, using data to identify pathways for businesses and governments to join the transition to a nature-friendly economy. The third part of this report, released today, focuses on China’s economy’s reliance on nature and the potential to create more than 80 million nature-related jobs through year by 2030. Click to enlarge

Natural risk on the rise. Source: PwC. Looking at the events of the past two years, it is clear to the world that collaboration and trust are not only important, they are essential if human beings are to survive and thrive. World leaders will have the chance to renew the world’s faith in their commitments to improve the state of the world during the Davos Agenda week to be held virtually. Outside, the cloudless sky gives an impression of timelessness, but we must not forget that it was not achieved without effort or alone. So that future generations can still enjoy the gifts of nature, we must take responsibility: working together, restoring trust.







Licensing and republication This article was published in collaboration with China Daily.

