Donald Trump Participates in Controversial ‘Save America’ Rally to Undertaker’s Iconic Theme Song





WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump attended his recent legendary The Undertaker-themed ‘Save America’ rally.

Donald Trump has a history with WWE dating back to 1988 when Trump Plaza in Atlantic City hosted WrestleMania IV. The partnership was so successful that the following year’s WrestleMania V was also held at the same location.

Years later, Trump was present at WrestleMania XX in New York and took part in a short interview with Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura.

It was an awkward moment for the future president as the crowd first audibly booed him, then Ventura unexpectedly asked him to endorse the former governor in a possible presidential race.

The encounter did not sour Trump in WWE, as he took part in a major angle in 2007. That year, he found himself embroiled in a feud with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who led to a match at WrestleMania 23 dubbed ‘The Battle of the Billionaires’.

Both men picked champions to represent them in the ring, with Bobby Lashley fighting for Trump and Umaga taking the challenge for McMahon, with either McMahon or Trump getting his head shaved if their man lost the fight.

In the end, Lashley triumphed and it was McMahon who was put in the barber’s chair.

More stories

Outside the ring, McMahon and Trump are good friends and Vince’s wife, Linda McMahon was part of Trump’s administration when he entered the White House and continued to fundraise for him during his campaign. doomed in 2020 for re-election.

Now, Trump has continued his WWE connection with an unusual choice of entrance music for his controversial “Save America” ​​rally on January 16. The former president took to the podium to The Undertaker’s funeral theme song.

Trump comes out to The Undertaker’s theme song. What a time to be alive! pic.twitter.com/oQSJJAAH1z

— HIT IT JOE (@hititjoe) January 16, 2022

Trump’s connection to WWE was solidified in 2013 when he was inducted into the celebrity wing of the company’s Hall of Fame.

As Donald Trump seeks re-election, his former champion Bobby Lashley seeks a victory of his own as the ‘Almighty’ aims to defeat Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://itrwrestling.com/news/donald-trump-enters-rally-undertaker-theme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos