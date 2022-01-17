India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special speech today at the WEF’s Davos agenda, India News News





On Monday, January 17, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address during the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos Agenda via video conference. The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21. As Davos Agenda 2022 brings world leaders together, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the ‘State of the World’ address, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. IST. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement: “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will deliver a special address ‘on the state of the world’ during the Davos agenda of the World Economic Forum on January 17.” READ ALSO | Mammoth state elections in India: five states will vote from February 10, counting March 10 Around 8:30 p.m. IST tonight will deliver the special State of the World address on the agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos. @wef Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022 The week-long virtual event starting today will feature Heads of State and Government, CEOs and other leaders. They will come together to discuss the critical challenges facing the world today and present their ideas on how to address them. Several heads of state will speak at the event, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President of the European Commission Ursua von der Leyen. The event will also see the participation of key industry leaders, international organizations and civil society. READ ALSO | China, India to operationalize Russian-made S-400 missile defense system from April According to the WEF website, the event will also mark the launch of several Forum initiatives, including efforts to accelerate the race to net zero emissions. Also to ensure economic opportunity for nature-positive solutions, build cyber resilience, strengthen global value chains, build economies in fragile markets through humanitarian investment, close the vaccine manufacturing gap and use data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic. “Everyone is hoping that in 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic and the crises that accompanied it will finally start to recede. But major global challenges lie ahead, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion,” said Klaus Schwab, Founder and Director. President of the World Economic Forum. “To deal with it, leaders will need to embrace new models, look long-term, renew cooperation and act systemically. The Davos Agenda 2022 is the starting point for the dialogue needed for global cooperation in 2022,” he added.

