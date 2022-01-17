Trump slams DeSantis as having a ‘dull personality’





Former President Donald Trump is growing increasingly fed up with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), according to a new report from Axios’ Jonathan Swan, disparaging the governor as having a ‘charisma without personality’ and a ‘dull personality’ “.

The report comes after the two Republicans found their names in headlines together on several occasions recently. Trump has so far been coy about whether he plans to run for president again in 2024, but has given interviews and held rallies again in what certainly appears to be gearing up for a new campaign.

Trump spoke to One America News earlier this month and lambasted “courageous” politicians who refused to say whether they had received the Covid-19 vaccine booster. Among those who refused to divulge the information: DeSantis, who awkwardly dodged the question posed by Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo in December.

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times viewed Trump’s comments as a clear Dunkon DeSantis, who was “more and more under his skin.” Trump’s anger, Haberman said, was that he wasn’t getting the DeSantis deference he wanted until 2024.

DeSantis pushed back against those stories, telling the Ruthless podcast Friday that it was a media story and denying reports of any “animosity” between him and the former president.

However, during that same podcast, DeSantis also said that one of his biggest regrets was not speaking out “louder” against the lockdowns at the start of the pandemic when Trump was still president. These comments were interpreted by many political commentators as a subtle jab at Trump.

The facts are that Trump and DeSantis are the top frontrunners for the GOP presidential nomination — polls have consistently shown DeSantis to be the top choice of Republican primary voters when Trump is dropped as a pick — and the Florida governor is one of the rare prominent Republicans who have not said he would retire and not run in 2024 if Trump threw his hat in the ring.

According to Swan’s report, Trump privately complains about DeSantis, viewing him as an ingrate who would not have been elected governor in 2018 without Trump’s approval. DeSantis loudly touted Trump’s support during his main battle, even directing a commercial in which he was seen helping his young children “build the wall” with toy blocks and teaching them to say “Make America Great Again”.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Swan that Trump felt “there was no way” DeSantis could have won without his support, and identified the source of Trump’s irritation as the DeSantis’ refusal to say he wouldn’t run in 2024. “The others have made it pretty clear that they won’t challenge him.

Another source said that whenever Trump talks about the 2024 election, “he usually gives DeSantis a pop in the nose in the middle of this type of conversation,” but makes it clear he doesn’t view DeSantis as a credible threat. . “He says DeSantis has no personal charisma and has a lackluster personality.”

DeSantis did not respond to Swan’s request for comment. Mediaite also reached out to DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw to see if the governor’s office would provide comment. “No,” she replied, “I’m just referring you to the comments the governor made about the [R]Endless podcast on media narratives.

UPDATE 9:00 PM ET: On Sunday evening, Haberman published his own article, co-authored with Jonathan Martin, with Times sources telling a similar story of the “friction between the former president and a rising GOP governor who does not want to curb his ambitions”:

Governor Ron DeSantis, a man Mr. Trump believes has put on the map, has acted much less like a sidekick and more like a future competitor, Mr. Trump complains. With his rapidly rising stock in the party, the governor conspicuously refrained from saying he would step down if Mr. Trump ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024…

I wonder why the guy won’t say he won’t run against me, Mr. Trump told several associates and advisers, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

