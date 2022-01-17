Politics
Reports Boris Johnson attended another ‘Downing Street party’ ahead of Christmas 2020
Pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson grew as it was revealed he is said to have attended another ‘lockdown party’ in the form of a departure for his defense adviser ahead of Christmas 2020 while the rest of the country faced strict coronavirus restrictions.
Mr Johnson is facing calls to step down following a series of lockdown parties at No 10 and mirror reports that the ‘cowardly’ prime minister seems ready to try to shift the blame to himself in a bid to save his job.
It is reported that he could blame the blame on members of the civil service rather than owning the scandal engulfing Downing Street, with those employees likely to face the exit door.
It comes after fresh doubts were raised over the Prime Minister’s claim he was not aware in advance of the No10 ‘bring your own booze’ garden party on May 20, after the columnist of the Sunday Times Dominic Lawson wrote that at least two people warned him of the invitation by email to staff that made it clear it was a party and should be stopped.
If true, it would take away any credence from his apology for Partygate during Prime Minister’s Questions last week, and mean he risks being accused of breaking cabinet code by misleading the House of Commons.
Mr Johnson also faces added pressure after his wife, Carrie, was pictured breaking Covid social distancing rules in September 2020.
Among the members of his team who could be blamed are his principal private secretary to the PM, Martin Reynolds, who sent the May 20 party to invite his deputy Stuart Glassborow and his chief of staff Dan Rosenfeld.
But Mr Lawsons’ claims suggest Mr Johnson knew more about the parties than he was letting on.
The columnist said: Last week I spoke to a former Downing Street official who said that at least two people had told the Prime Minister, after seeing Martin Reynolds’ email invitation, that c It was a party and had to be canceled immediately.
I was told Johnson’s dismissive response was to say they were overreacting and praising Reynolds as my trusty Labrador.
“I then asked someone who had known the Prime Minister for decades what could have made him adopt such an approach (other than natural hospitality and affability).
His immediate response was: It’s because deep down he obviously thought the rules were ridiculous, so why should he follow them?
No10 insisted: It is wrong that the Prime Minister was given advance notice of the event.
As he said earlier this week, he implicitly believed it was a business event.
Mr Johnson is said to have delivered a speech at an event marking the departure of defense adviser Captain Steve Highams Downing Street before Christmas 2020.
It is understood the Prime Minister was there for a few minutes to thank him for his service as a small number of No10 staff briefly said goodbye.
The MoD declined to comment.
The Mirror revelation could give senior civil servant Sue Gray more material to consider as part of her investigation into the Downing Street parties.
Conservative Speaker Oliver Dowden has signaled officials will take the hit for parties that break the rules.
He said: The Prime Minister is determined to ensure this cannot happen and that we tackle the underlying culture in Downing Street. There were shortcomings, we should have done better.
His wife Carrie was pictured kissing a pal in a London club during the friends engagement party. The advice at the time was to stay two meters apart.
Carries’ spokeswoman said: Ms Johnson regrets the momentary lapse in judgment.
