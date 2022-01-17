



It is the meeting of the most powerful, the one that brings together the main governments and the most powerful and influential entities and companies on the planet. The Davos Forum, however, was unable to cope with the pandemic. The Covid epidemic forced the annual meeting to be postponed twice and the one scheduled for last year to be delayed several times. Finally, the World Economic Forum will be virtual. It will continue from today until next Friday in a series of virtual meetings to be inaugurated today by Chinese President Xi Jinping. The succession of debates and meetings which at the beginning of each year will be virtual for the first time in its history. At this meeting, in mid-January, the challenges and priorities that the economic situation will present to the world are analyzed, as well as the possible risks that could arise in the short term and the way in which they should be addressed. There is no doubt that on this occasion the global impact of the pandemic, the exit from the economic crisis and the recovery will focus a large part of the meetings. The various meetings planned with the founder of the Forum, Klaus Schwab, will have one of the participating government presidents as the main protagonist. The intervention of the President of China with which the virtual forum will be inaugurated will be followed tomorrow by the intervention of the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett. The participation of the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, that of the President of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, that of the Head of Government of Australia, Scott Morrison and finally the intervention of the President of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen, is also on the agenda. . Vaccines in poor countries In the agenda made public, aspects such as global access to vaccines in poor countries will also be addressed. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and officials from some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies will contribute to the analysis and debate on this issue. While 23 Spanish billionaires saw their wealth grow by 29% during the pandemic, more than a million people began to suffer from serious material deficiencies, according to […] In the long list of parallel meetings that will accompany this “virtual” Davos Forum, appointments are included such as the one that will be held by the presidents of Latin American countries such as Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, l Ecuador, Peru and the American Inter-Bank of Development to analyze the economic and social situation in Latin America. The issues that the global supply crisis is generating around the world will also be present in this forum. World Trade Organization (WTO) Director Ngozi Okongo-Iweaa will speak, alongside Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

