Padma Shree and social activist Shanti Devi pass away, PM Modi expresses grief





New Delhi: Padama Shree award winner and social activist Shanti Devi has died at the age of 88 at her residence in Gunupur, Rayagad district of Odisha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his grief over her passing: “Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as the voice of the poor and disadvantaged. She worked selflessly to eliminate suffering and create a healthier and just society. My thoughts are with his family and his countless admirers,” PM tweeted via his Twitter account. Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as the voice of the poor and disadvantaged. She worked selflessly to eliminate suffering and create a healthier and more just society. Saddened by his passing. My thoughts go out to his family and his countless admirers. Om Shanthi. pic.twitter.com/66MLo73LUK Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022 President Ram Nath Kovind bestowed the Padma Shri on Shanti Devi on January 25 last year for her social work in the Maoist region of Rayagada. She served the poor for nearly six decades, dedicating her life to the education and upliftment of tribal girls. It is also known for the eradication of yaws, a chronic bacterial infection. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu also expressed his condolences to the family on the death of the social activist. “Saddened by the passing of a renowned social worker, Smt. Shanti Devi Ji. She will be remembered for her tireless efforts to empower tribal girls through education. My deepest condolences to her family,” reads -on on his official nickname. Saddened by the passing of renowned social worker, Smt. Shanti Devi Ji. She will be remembered for her tireless efforts to empower tribal girls through education. My deepest condolences to his family. Oh Shanti! pic.twitter.com/h69c126IUV Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) January 17, 2022

