Prime Minister Imran hails Putin’s Russian stance against Islamophobia





Prime Minister Imran Khan once again appreciated Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks that freedom of speech could not be an excuse to abuse our Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Following a phone conversation with the Russian head of state on Monday, the Prime Minister tweeted: “He [President Putin] is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity towards Muslim sentiment towards his beloved Prophet PBUH.

I just spoke to President Putin primarily to express my appreciation for his categorical statement that freedom of speech cannot be a pretext to abuse our prophet PBUH. He is the first Western leader to show empathy and sensitivity to Muslim sentiment for their beloved Prophet PBUH

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier appreciated the Russian President’s remarks a few weeks ago that “insulting the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is not freedom of speech.”

According to a press release issued regarding today’s phone call, the two leaders fondly recalled their conversations last year on the issue and also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation as well as on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders also discussed ways to advance trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“We have invited each other to visit our countries”, added the Prime Minister.

We also discussed ways to advance trade and other mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries. We invited each other to visit our countries.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 17, 2022

According to the statement, the Prime Minister claimed that he has regularly highlighted the appalling rise in Islamophobia and associated hatred in his speeches to the United Nations General Assembly, pointing out its serious ramifications.

“The Prime Minister stressed that Pakistan’s bilateral relations with Russia are on an upward trajectory, with increased emphasis on trade and economic ties and energy cooperation,” the press release said, adding that the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s determination to quickly realize Pakistan. Stream pipeline project.

The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields, step up high-level exchanges and keep in close contact on Afghanistan-related issues, he said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is essential for regional stability. Afghanistan was facing serious humanitarian and economic challenges and the support of the international community to the Afghan people at this critical juncture remained of vital importance,” the press release added.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran stressed the importance of releasing Afghanistan’s financial assets to meet the urgent needs of the Afghan people.

The statement added that Prime Minister Imran looks forward to President Putin’s visit to Pakistan as well as his own visit to Russia at the appropriate time.

