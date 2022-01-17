Prime Minister Modi to deliver special speech at WEF Davos





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Davos agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and deliver the special address on the state of the world on Monday at 8:30 p.m. (IST) via video conference. The virtual event, which will start on January 17 and run until January 21, will also host several heads of state, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo. , Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others. The WEF will broadcast the event on its various social networks and its official website. The forum said the “Davos Agenda 2022” will be the premier global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022. The Agenda is expected to be the “starting point for dialogue” needed for global cooperation This year. As Modi is due to address the second Geneva-based WEF virtual meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic, here’s what we can expect: 1. The 5-day event will see large-scale participation from key industry and business leaders. Representatives from international organizations and civil society will also speak about the many critical challenges increasingly facing global business forums in contemporary times, and how to address them. The WEf further said that the “radically different experiences” of the pandemic have amplified global divisions, vaccine inequality, and these, along with new strains, have slowed the process of economic recovery. He now urges all world leaders to prioritize proactive collaboration. 2. World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Presidential Special Envoy for United States climate John F Kerry and WTO Director- General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are also expected to attend the event. 3. The Davos Agenda 2022 will also launch several WEF initiatives, which aim to accelerate the mission of net zero emissions, the economic opportunity of positive solutions for nature and cyber resilience. A wide range of critical topics are also scheduled for a five-day launch and they will focus on closing the vaccine manufacturing gap, building the resilience of global value chains, building economies in fragile markets through to humanitarian investment and the use of data solutions to prepare for the next pandemic. 4. The WEF said that through a series of special addresses from G20 leaders, the Davos Agenda 2022 will provide crucial insights into a range of critical challenges. The sessions are expected to morph into a platform forging broader connections and engaging global audiences in inclusive conversations. There would be sessions on energy transition, scaling up climate innovation and perspectives from Latin America. 5. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said: “Everyone is hoping that in 2022 the Covid-19 pandemic, and the crises that have accompanied it, will finally start to recede. Major global challenges lie ahead, from climate change to rebuilding trust and social cohesion, and he urged leaders to embrace new models and consider renewed long-term cooperation. must also act systematically. According to the WEF Agenda website, the virtual plenaries will be aligned with the annual meeting’s goal of “guiding world leaders on the imperatives of the coming year.”

