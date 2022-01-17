Opp terms of power, rising fuel prices, economic murder





LAHORE/ISLAMABAD:

Opposition parties – mainly the PML-N and PPP – on Sunday lambasted the PTI-led government for raising electricity and fuel prices, calling the moves an “economic murder” of the people. PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif said Prime Minister Imran Khan had only driven up prices since he came to power.

“Rising electricity tariffs and rising fuel prices are the ‘economic murder’ of the people,” the opposition leader of the National Assembly told media in Lahore. He further argued that the government’s “incompetence” and “cruel inflation” had ruined people’s lives.

“We have the highest inflation rate in the country’s history. This is the result of the negligence and corruption of Imran Khan Niazi and his government. In response to a question, the opposition leader said he was a recurring nightmare for Prime Minister Imran. He claimed that poverty and unemployment were rampant in the country.

Shehbaz said the long march of the opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) should save the people from inflation and economic crisis. Separately, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan would face the wrath of the people from February 27 for raising electricity and fuel prices, referring to the his party’s long march to Islamabad.

He was addressing key party figures at Zardari House in Islamabad, where he briefed them on preparations for the February 27 long march. Anwar Saifullah Khan, Member of the PPP Central Executive Committee; Deputy Central Secretary for Information Asma Arbab Alamgir, senior leaders Syed Zahir Shah and Haji Dilbar Khan, and engineer Naveed Iqbal, Nizam Din, Syed Imam Malik Shah and Sherullah of the party’s Diamer district.

Addressing the delegations, the PPP chairman said the PTI-led government was committing an “economic murder” of the people with the increase in electricity tariff by Rs4 and fuel prices by Rs3. He added that the long march of the PPP aims to save the people from inflation and economic crisis. “We must now get rid of Imran Khan to end inflation and unemployment,” he added.

The PPP chairman said people would leave for Islamabad on February 27 from all over the country to hold Prime Minister Imran accountable for rising inflation. “The government mortgaged the people to the IMF [International Monetary Fund]. Pakistan’s decisions are made abroad,” he said. Earlier, the PPP Chairman congratulated newly elected Chairman of Larkana Bar Association (LBA) Safdar Ali Ghauri and Secretary General Amanullah Lohar.

Read: Inflation will remain in double digits in December

Bilawal said the LBA has proven to be an important front in the struggle for the rule of law and the Constitution in the country. “The sacrifices made by LBA lawyers for democracy and the supremacy of the Constitution are unforgettable.” The PPP chairman hoped that Larkana’s legal community would join the front lines of the party’s long march on February 27.

“The ‘selected’ government constantly attacks democracy and the Constitution. It is important for Pakistan to thwart these attacks. Addressing a party convention in Sialkot, PML-N leader and former defense minister Khawaja Asif claimed PTI members were also “in tears” over Prime Minister Imran. He added that the votes of the people were stolen three years ago, the effects of which were felt today by the whole nation.

The PML-N leader argued that those who had brought the PTI to power were also chopping off their hands because people across the country were being ground in the mill of inflation. “Only a few hours after the approval of the budget, the prices of electricity, gas and oil rose. Asif claimed that the people who funded Prime Minister Imran received the nationwide award.

“Imran Khan gave free rein to his financiers.” He argued that Prime Minister Imran is the leader of the country today because the people have drifted away from their national goals. “The treatment of the poor and minorities in our country is in front of everyone.”

The leader of the PML-N claimed that there were several divisions within the ruling party. “Because of Imran Khan, now the PTI people are also in tears.” Separately, in a statement, PPP leader Shazia Marri said the party rejected the fuel price hike. “People were waiting for relief by reducing fuel prices,” she added.

“However, the government has raised prices and overburdened the country’s oppressed.” Marri argued that the fuel price hike would further increase inflation, pledging to raise the issue in parliament. She demanded that the government immediately reverse the recent increase in fuel prices. “Who benefits from plundering the pockets of the people by raising prices? Marri said she would join the party chairman’s caravan on February 27 to rid the nation of this “incompetent” government.

(With the contribution of our correspondent in Sialkot)

