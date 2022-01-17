Prime Minister Modi will deliver a special address today on the state of the world at the WEF’s Davos agenda





The event will also see the participation of heads of state, senior industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will debate the critical challenges facing the world today and discuss how to raise them.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modiis is set to deliver the special “State of the World” address at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos agenda on Monday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will address the WEF at 8:30 p.m. IST via video conference on Tuesday, the office said in a press release. The virtual event will be held from January 17 to 21. The event will also see the participation of heads of state, senior industry leaders, international organizations and civil society, who will debate the critical challenges facing the world today and discuss how to raise them. The WEF said ‘Davos Agenda 2022’ will be the premier global platform for key world leaders to share their visions for 2022 and is themed ‘State of the World’. The Forum has held its annual meeting in the Swiss ski resort of Davos for 50 years, but it could not take place in 2021 due to the pandemic and was also postponed to early summer this year. Now, a “Davos Agenda” online summit would be held for the second consecutive year on the dates originally scheduled for the physical annual meeting. Program Monday: The World Economic Forum’s five-day online summit on the Davos agenda kicks off on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping due to deliver their special “state of the world” addresses on the very first day. It will be followed by two virtual sessions, the first on COVID-19 and the second on technological cooperation in the fourth industrial revolution. Modi will deliver his special speech on Monday evening, which will be followed by the speech of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Tuesday: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio are due to deliver their respective special speeches on Tuesday, when special sessions will also be held on the global social contract and vaccine equity challenges, which will be attended by the chief of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla among others. Wednesday: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will deliver a special speech on Wednesday. In addition, there would be sessions on energy transition, scaling up climate innovation, and perspectives from Latin America. Thusday: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indonesian President Joko Widodo are due to deliver their special speeches on Thursday, during special sessions on ESG (environmental, social and governance) measures for a sustainable future; the next frontier of knowledge and action; and restore confidence in global trade and supply chains. Friday: On the final day, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Nigerian Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will deliver their special addresses. Additionally, there would be special sessions on the global economy, future preparedness and accelerating a nature-friendly economy. World leaders delivering special state of the world addresses will include: Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan Antnio Guterres, Secretary General, United Nations Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel Janet L. Yellen, United States Treasury Secretary Yemi Osinbajo, Vice President of Nigeria Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany The program will also feature speakers including: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization (WHO) Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency Jos Pedro Castillo Terrones, President of Peru Ivan Duque, President of Colombia Anthony S. Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, US National Institutes of Health Yasmine Fouad, Egyptian Minister of the Environment Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Alejandro Giammattei, President of Guatemala Al Gore, Vice President of the United States (1993-2001) and Chairman and Co-Founder, Generation Investment Management Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy of Brazil Paula Ingabire, Minister of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation of Rwanda Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda John F. Kerry, President’s Special Envoy for Climate of the United States of America Christine Lagarde, President, European Central Bank Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO) Abdulaziz Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia Nicolas Schmit, Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, European Commission François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Central Bank of France Sarah bint Yousif Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, United Arab Emirates Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, Office of the President of Costa Rica With contributions from agencies Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

