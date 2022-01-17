Politics
RI’s Green Power Potential Reaches 418 Giga
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his official Instagram account hinted at the potential of green energy, namely New and Renewable Energy (EBT) in Indonesia. Jokowi noted that Indonesia has a potential of 418 Giga Watt (GW).
“Our new renewable energy potential is 418 Giga Watt. It’s huge,” Jokowi was quoted as saying on his Instagram account on Monday (1/17/2022).
With such a large capacity potential, Jokowi sees that this potential can be developed across 4,400 rivers in Indonesia through the development of hydroelectric (hydropower) plants.
Additionally, Jokowi said, Indonesia also has the potential for large undercurrents. In fact, two-thirds of Indonesian territory is sea.
“We have 29,000 megawatts of geothermal potential, only 2,000 megawatts have been used. There are still 27,000 megawatts left. We have wind power and we have tried it in Jeneponto and Sidrap in South Sulawesi, and in Sukabumi, West Java,” Jokowi said.
All these potentials, Jokowi said, are waiting for Indonesia’s superior human resources (HR), which will enable Indonesia to be competitive.
Meanwhile, based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), the
The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has announced that the achievement of the new renewable energy mix in 2021 will only reach 11.5%.
Meanwhile, the government aims for the EBT mix in 2025 to reach 23%. Could it be realized?
According to the Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, the achievement of EBT in 2021 is equivalent to 151.6 million barrels of oil. oil equivalent.
In terms of added installed capacity for NRE power plants for rooftop PV mini-grids, including those on the grid the figure is 654.76 megawatts (MW) against the target of 854.78 MW. Thus, the achievement reached is 77%.
Dadan revealed that the achievement of EBT fell short of the target because in 2021, the energy sector will be one of the sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“What makes certain projects remain delay and there will be no CO2 in 2021. Geothermal energy is the same and hydroelectricity is like that,” Dadan said during a press conference on Monday (17/1/2022).
It is known that the achievement of EBT in 2021, Dadan said, is also still below the target of the General National Energy Plan (RUEN), where the target of EBT in 2025 is to reach 23 % and 31% in 2030.
“This percentage is still lower than RUEN’s target, because in reality the energy demand is not as high as in RUEN,” he said.
Dadan is not sure whether the energy mix of 23% in 2025 can be achieved or not. Frankly, the key is to work on it this year. And will review if there are still projects that are hampered or not.
Nevertheless, his party remains optimistic about the possibility of reaching the EBT mix of 12.48% electricity only.
“So much delayWe can see that 2025 may or may not be reached. Still optimistic that electricity can reach 12.48%. For biofuel it is over, but for gasoline there is no use on the EBT side,” Dadan explained.
Meanwhile, Dadan explained that in 2022, there is no explicit target issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, especially for the EBT part. However, on the basis of RUEN, this year the share of the NRE mix is targeted at 15.7%.
“The target is 366 barrels of oil equivalent. This is in the RUEN with an NRE mix target of 15.7%. We know earlier that I said achieving the primary energy mix of the EBT for 2021 is 11.5%,” he said.
[Gambas:Video CNBC]
(pgr/pgr)
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20220117160008-4-308030/besar-banget-jokowi-potensi-energi-hijau-ri-capai-418-giga
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022