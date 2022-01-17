RI’s Green Power Potential Reaches 418 Giga

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in his official Instagram account hinted at the potential of green energy, namely New and Renewable Energy (EBT) in Indonesia. Jokowi noted that Indonesia has a potential of 418 Giga Watt (GW).

“Our new renewable energy potential is 418 Giga Watt. It’s huge,” Jokowi was quoted as saying on his Instagram account on Monday (1/17/2022).

With such a large capacity potential, Jokowi sees that this potential can be developed across 4,400 rivers in Indonesia through the development of hydroelectric (hydropower) plants.

Additionally, Jokowi said, Indonesia also has the potential for large undercurrents. In fact, two-thirds of Indonesian territory is sea.

“We have 29,000 megawatts of geothermal potential, only 2,000 megawatts have been used. There are still 27,000 megawatts left. We have wind power and we have tried it in Jeneponto and Sidrap in South Sulawesi, and in Sukabumi, West Java,” Jokowi said.

All these potentials, Jokowi said, are waiting for Indonesia’s superior human resources (HR), which will enable Indonesia to be competitive.

Meanwhile, based on data from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), the

The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) has announced that the achievement of the new renewable energy mix in 2021 will only reach 11.5%.

Meanwhile, the government aims for the EBT mix in 2025 to reach 23%. Could it be realized?

According to the Director General of New Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation (EBTKE) of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Dadan Kusdiana, the achievement of EBT in 2021 is equivalent to 151.6 million barrels of oil. oil equivalent.

In terms of added installed capacity for NRE power plants for rooftop PV mini-grids, including those on the grid the figure is 654.76 megawatts (MW) against the target of 854.78 MW. Thus, the achievement reached is 77%.

Dadan revealed that the achievement of EBT fell short of the target because in 2021, the energy sector will be one of the sectors affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“What makes certain projects remain delay and there will be no CO2 in 2021. Geothermal energy is the same and hydroelectricity is like that,” Dadan said during a press conference on Monday (17/1/2022).

It is known that the achievement of EBT in 2021, Dadan said, is also still below the target of the General National Energy Plan (RUEN), where the target of EBT in 2025 is to reach 23 % and 31% in 2030.

“This percentage is still lower than RUEN’s target, because in reality the energy demand is not as high as in RUEN,” he said.

Dadan is not sure whether the energy mix of 23% in 2025 can be achieved or not. Frankly, the key is to work on it this year. And will review if there are still projects that are hampered or not.

Nevertheless, his party remains optimistic about the possibility of reaching the EBT mix of 12.48% electricity only.

“So much delayWe can see that 2025 may or may not be reached. Still optimistic that electricity can reach 12.48%. For biofuel it is over, but for gasoline there is no use on the EBT side,” Dadan explained.

Meanwhile, Dadan explained that in 2022, there is no explicit target issued by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, especially for the EBT part. However, on the basis of RUEN, this year the share of the NRE mix is ​​targeted at 15.7%.

“The target is 366 barrels of oil equivalent. This is in the RUEN with an NRE mix target of 15.7%. We know earlier that I said achieving the primary energy mix of the EBT for 2021 is 11.5%,” he said.

