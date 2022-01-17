Full of Confidence in China’s Economic Development: Chinese President Xi Jinping at WEF





Chinese President Xi Jinping | Photo credit: AP Highlights Xi Jinping: We have full confidence in China’s economic development Xi Jinping: We must oppose all forms of unilateralism or power politics We must let go of the cold war mentality (Xi Jinping) Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a special “state of the world” address on the first day of the week-long online summit on the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda, said Monday that joint efforts were the only way to overcome COVID-19 and called for equitable distribution of vaccines and an accelerated global inoculation campaign. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country has full confidence in its economic development and the overall momentum of the economy is solid. “Developed nations need responsible economic policies, need to control the ripple effects of policies to avoid impacting developing countries,” he said while affirming that China will continue to open up and is committed to economic and market reforms. He also called for global rules on the digital economy and greater information sharing across the world. “The world is undergoing major changes, not seen in a century and how to overcome the pandemic and build a post-COVID world is a common concern for people around the world,” he said at the summit via video conference. He added that humanity will certainly move forward, but the world must defeat the pandemic together. He also spoke out in favor of greater openness in the global economy and greater cooperation. “We should be removing barriers, not building walls. We should open,” he said. The agenda of the World Economic Forum in Davos is once again taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special state of the world address during the World Economic Forum’s Davos agenda on Monday via video conference at 8:30 p.m. IST.

