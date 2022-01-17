IIT alumni call on PM Modi to condemn Dharma Sansad and Bulli Bai app

New Delhi: IIT alumni have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his silence on several issues of concern such as Haridwar ‘Dharma Sansad’ hate speech, Sulli Deals and Bulli Bai apps and allegations of abuse organized via the Tek Fog app is “deeply disturbing”.

The declaration, signed by more than 100 alumni ranging from batch 1962 to batch 2020, states that the constitution of India embodies the principles of equality, brotherhood, justice and liberty. “And yet, as we celebrate this legacy in the 75th year of our freedom, we can’t help but notice the dark clouds hanging over the country,” he says.

Some of the speakers at the Haridwar congregation, where calls for genocide were made, “had close ties to the party you lead,” the statement to Modi, in which President Ram Nath Kovind is also copied, says.

“Even though a petition about this is to the Honorable Supreme Court, we urge you and other leaders of your party and government to condemn this act and take prompt and meaningful legal action against the authors,” they add.

The statement describes the Sulli offers and the Bulli Bai apps, which targeted several prominent Indian Muslim women, as a “shameful saga”. The signatories said the young age of those arrested in the case, an 18-year-old, and a few others in their early and mid-twenties “suggests how deep communal hatred and misogyny run in our society”. “We looked forward to you and your government condemning this in the loudest possible voice and reaffirming the country’s faith in its constitution,” they said.

The Tek Fog app, the details of which were revealed by Thread after a thorough investigation, targeted women in the media with organized abuse, they said. “Reports suggest this is a military-grade psychological weapon and in the hands of malicious actors, it can have serious security implications. Your conviction of this alleged weapon is still awaited,” reads the press release.

The statement also notes that former heads of the armed forces and former IIM students and faculty have previously written to the Prime Minister about the issues. “Your decisive action is eagerly awaited on these alarming tendencies to divide India,” the signatories conclude.

The full declaration, with the list of signatories, is reproduced below.

January 12, 2022

Honorable Prime Minister of India, PMO

New Delhi

Cc: The Honorable President of India, Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi

Subject: Your silence is deeply disturbing

Dear Honorable Prime Minister Shri Modiji,

As we write this on Swami Vivekananda’s birthday, we remember his words, I am proud to belong to a religion that has taught the world tolerance and universal acceptance. Not only do we believe in universal tolerance, but we accept that all religions are true. Mahatma Gandhi appreciated this quality of Hinduism: its freedom vis-à-vis dogma strongly attracts me insofar as it gives the practitioner the greatest freedom of expression.

We remain proud heirs to this heritage and indeed the preamble to our country’s Constitution embodies this spirit in its founding principles of Equality, Fraternity, Justice and Liberty.

And yet, as we celebrate that legacy in the 75th year of our freedom, we can’t help but notice the dark clouds hanging over the country. As the country valiantly struggles against the challenges of the interminable Covid-19, the steep rise in unemployment and the masses of people being pushed into poverty, we now face the grave danger of growing calls for genocide from one community. On December 24, 2021, The New York Times reported, Even by the standards of India’s growing anti-Muslim fury, the three-day conference in the town of Haridwar, 150 miles north of New Delhi, produced the most flagrant and alarming call for violence in recent years. The report further alleged that the leaders of this congregation who made these calls for genocide had close ties to the party you lead. Even though a petition about it is with the Honorable Supreme Court, we urge you and other leaders in your party and government to condemn this act and take prompt and meaningful legal action against the perpetrators. .

Along with the above events, there is the shameful saga behind the creation of the Sulli Bids and the Bulli Bai app, where several prominent Indian Muslim women with independent voices found their photos and profiles uploaded and auctioned. virtual events have been organised. The UN special rapporteur on minority issues, Fernand de Varennes, called it harassment and called for condemnation and prosecution. The age of the young people who have been apprehended as suspects suggests how deep communal hatred and misogyny run in our society. Again, we looked forward to you and your government condemning this in the loudest possible voice and reaffirming the country’s faith in its Constitution.

The Wire recently published an article about Tek Fog, an app that supposedly manipulates online trends and automates hate. The voices of independent women in the media have been the main targets of these organized abuses. Reports suggest that it is a military-grade weapon for psychological operations and that, in the hands of malicious actors, it can have serious security implications. Your conviction of this alleged weapon is still awaited.

A recent letter from former Chiefs of the Armed Forces to yourself and to the Honorable President of India speaks to these disturbing community trends. The letter stresses, in the context of the upcoming elections, that we urge you to take serious note and take appropriate steps to ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process is maintained and that all these calls inciting violence against the one or the other community are treated. firmly. As a former military, I am deeply concerned about the direct impact of such actions on both external and internal national security. The consequences for the social fabric of India and the general welfare of our citizens are truly serious. The country is counting on you, especially in the important position you occupy, to safeguard our democratic standards and the Constitution of India.

Our friends, students and professors from the Indian Institutes of Management have also, in their letter, underlined their concern at your silence. They wrote: Your silence on the rise of intolerance in our country, Prime Minister, is disheartening to all of us who appreciate the multicultural fabric of our country. Your silence, Honorable Prime Minister, emboldens voices full of hatred and threatens the unity and integrity of our country.

You have often spoken of India’s demographic dividend. Your speech today at the inauguration of the National Youth Festival is timely. Your exact words were, India’s demographics are young, and India’s spirit is also young. There is youth in India’s potential and in its dreams. India is young in thought as well as in consciousness. Young Indians are writing the code for global prosperity. The New India Compete and Conquer mantra. Get involved and win. Unite and win the battle.

To unite and win the battle, the Constitution must be respected. Your decisive action is eagerly awaited on these alarming tendencies to divide India.

Jai Hind

Signed by,

