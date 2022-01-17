Politics
LEAKED: President Joko Widodo named new national capital, global icon…
RADARPAPUA.ID – The name of the new State Capital (IKN) has been revealed to replace Jakarta. Minister of National Development Planning (NDP)/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa, has admitted that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave the name Nusantara to the new national capital.
The new state capital is located at North Penajam Paser Regency, East Kalimantan. “I just received a direct confirmation from the president on Friday, and he said the capital of this country is called Nusantara,” Suharso said during the IKN special committee meeting at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (17/01/2022) .
The general chairman of the United Development Party (PPP) said that in fact the name of the new capital will be sent with the presidential letter (Surpres) regarding the draft law on the state capital (RUU IKN) on September 29, 2021. But suddenly the name of the new capital is canceled to be submitted to the DPR with the Surpres.
Regarding the name of the capital, he initially wanted to include it at the time of the surprise mission, but was later detained, he said.
Suharso explained the reason why President Jokowi decided to name the new national capital Nusantara as the name had been known for a long time. “The reason is that Nusantara has been known for a long time and is iconic internationally,” he said.
Suharso hopes that the name of Nusantara as the capital of the new country can describe the Indonesian archipelago. He claimed that all parties agreed with the name decided by President Jokowi. “I hope this will describe our archipelago, the Republic of Indonesia, and I think we all agree with the term Nusantara,” he concluded. (Jawapos)
