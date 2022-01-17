Pakistan resists Covid lockdown as economic anxiety mounts





Imran Khan’s government is resisting Covid-19 restrictions despite the rapid spread of infections in Pakistan, as his government tries to avoid deepening an economic crisis that is testing its popularity.

On Monday, the government ordered a review of safeguards and took action, including banning meals from being served on flights. A senior government official told the Financial Times he was also considering closing schools and wedding halls in the 220m country.

But calls have been made for more urgent action. The Pakistan Medical Association, the main representative body for doctors, wants tighter restrictions on public gatherings. “We haven’t been strict in the last four waves of coronavirus, but we have to be strict this time,” PMA General Secretary Qaiser Sajjad told GEO TV.

The National Command and Operations Center reported on Monday that infections had roughly doubled from the previous week to just under 36,000 active cases. It has only reported seven deaths, although the actual numbers may be higher. Karachi, the southern port city and commercial capital of Pakistan, has reported a sharp rise in new cases.

Khan’s government has previously resisted calls for strict shutdowns, citing the need to “save the economy” and arguing they would be more devastating to the country’s poor than the disease itself.

Yasmin Rashid, health minister of Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab and a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, urged the government to keep schools and colleges open. “We don’t want educational institutions to be closed. Education has suffered a lot already,” she told reporters.

The senior official added: “The government is faced with a very difficult balancing act. The Omicron virus is spreading and that is a harsh reality, but there is also the feeling that a strict lockdown will undermine the economy and provoke a public reaction”.

The reluctance to foreclosure has helped Pakistan’s economy avoid the worst of the contractions suffered in some other economies such as neighboring India. Pakistan’s economy shrank by 0.5% in 2020 and grew by 4% in 2021, according to the IMF.

But the country faces a different set of economic challenges. Soaring inflation and currency depreciation raised fears of a balance of payments crisis.

This forced Khan’s government to seek help from the IMF. The PTI last week passed a controversial austerity bill, which will cut billions of dollars in spending and subsidies, through parliament. The moves were needed to resume a $6 billion IMF lending program that has stalled since last year.

The government is in talks with the fund to release the next $1 billion.

But the bill has provoked fierce opposition, and analysts said the prime minister appeared unwilling to cause more economic pain with the Covid restrictions. This is particularly vital as the PTI and other parties prepare for the general elections next year.

“On Sunday, there were huge political rallies in Karachi as we see this election build-up,” said Huma Baqai of the University of Karachi. “It’s a very difficult tightrope for Prime Minister Khan. Finding the right balance on Covid policy is not easy.

