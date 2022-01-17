Chinese President Xi rejects ‘Cold War mentality’, encourages cooperation





GENEVA (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called for greater global cooperation against COVID-19 and pledged to send an additional 1 billion doses of vaccine to other countries, while urging other powers to reject a “Cold War mentality at a time of growing geopolitical tensions, a not-so-veiled blow to the United States. The Chinese leader praised his country’s efforts to share vaccines, fight climate change and promote development at home and abroad as he delivered the opening speech of a virtual gathering organized by the World Economic Forum. The online event is being held in place of its January annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic. He touched on classic themes from his previous comments before an international audience, including responding to complaints from China’s trading partners by promising to open up its state-dominated economy more widely to private and foreign competition. His comments come as tensions between the United States and China have simmered over issues as diverse as Taiwan, intellectual property, trade, human rights and the South China Sea. We must abandon the cold war mentality and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win results. Our world today is far from peaceful, Xi said, through a translator. “Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone. Ultimately, they harm the interests of others as well as his own. Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which run counter to the course of history. A zero-sum approach that increases one’s own gain at the expense of others will not help, he added. “The right path for mankind to follow is peaceful development and win-win cooperation. Xi, who has not left China since the outbreak of the coronavirus in early 2020, said China has already sent overseas more than 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccines and plans to do so. provide an additional 1 billion, including a donation of 600 million doses to Africa and an additional 150 million to Southeast Asia. By comparison, officials of the UN-backed COVAX program to ship vaccines to developing countries announced over the weekend that it has now delivered 1 billion doses of the vaccine. Xi said China stands ready to work with other governments on climate change, but did not announce any new initiatives or offer any resources. He said it was up to the developed countries to provide the money and the technology. The Chinese leader repeated official promises that the Communist Party would open up China’s state-dominated economy more widely. The ruling party has taken action over the past five years, including ending ownership restrictions in its auto industry, but business groups say foreign banks, tech and other firms still face to restrictions that limit access to the most promising industries.



Close Modal



Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wgntv.com/news/chinas-xi-rejects-cold-war-mentality-pushes-cooperation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos