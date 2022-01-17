Trial against philanthropist and dozens resumes in Turkey





ISTANBUL The trial of Osman Kavala, a Turkish civil rights figurehead and philanthropist, who has been detained for more than four years, resumed on Monday without his participation. The hearing is taking place as a Council of Europe deadline that could trigger infringement proceedings looms. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2019 that Kavalas’ rights had been violated and ordered his release. But Turkey has repeatedly refused to do so, most recently in court proceedings in late December. Kavala, who is in Silivri prison on the outskirts of Istanbul, said in October that he would no longer attend the trial by video link because he no longer had faith that he would benefit from a trial fair. Kavala, 64, is accused of funding nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, attempting to overthrow the government by helping to orchestrate a coup attempt three years later and spying. He denies the charges, which carry a life sentence without parole. A d He was acquitted in February 2020 of charges related to the 2013 protests at Gezi Park. As supporters awaited his release, Kavala was re-arrested on new charges. The acquittal was later overturned and linked to charges related to the 2016 coup attempt, which the government blames on the network of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. That trial is now part of a merged case involving 51 other defendants, including Besiktas football club supporters who were acquitted of charges related to the Gezi protests six years ago before that decision was also overturned. Kavala is the only imprisoned defendant. Kavala’s lawyer, Koksal Bayraktar, demanded his release. His continued imprisonment for 1,539 days is a continuation of the lawlessness identified by the European Court of Human Rights,” Bayraktar said. “End this anarchy today so that our client may obtain his freedom. Taksim Solidarity, a group defending the small Gezi Park in central Istanbul, said ahead of the third hearing that peaceful protests in 2013 based on constitutional rights and demanding democracy could not be tarnished by the justice system. A d In October, Kavala’s case also caused a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western countries, including the United States, France and Germany, after they called for his release on the fourth anniversary of his imprisonment. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly disdains Kavala, accusing it of being the Turkish arm of US billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan says has been behind insurgencies in many countries. He threatened to expel Western envoys in October for interfering in Turkey’s internal affairs. The 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling said Kavala’s imprisonment was aimed at silencing him and other human rights defenders and was not supported by evidence from an offense. The Council of Europe, a 47-member human rights bloc, notified Turkey in December of its intention to take the matter to court to determine whether Turkey refused to comply with the final judgments, which are binding. . He called on Turkey to immediately release Kavala and conclude the criminal proceedings without delay. He asked Turkey to submit its views by Jan. 19 ahead of a Feb. 2 session of the council. A d Kavala is the founder of a non-profit organization, Anadolu Kultur, which focuses on cultural and artistic projects promoting peace and dialogue.

