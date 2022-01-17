Urgent rule of law challenge for Pakistan, India has apartheid rule of law, writes Imran Khan





New Delhi: In an op-ed in Pakistani daily The Express Tribune on Monday, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said the most pressing challenge facing his country is the struggle to establish the rule of law. He also alleged that an apartheid rule of law led to poverty and insurgencies in India.

The most urgent of all the challenges currently facing our country is the struggle to establish the rule of law. Over the past 75 years of Pakistani history, our country has suffered from elite capture, where powerful and rogue politicians, cartels and mafias have grown accustomed to being above the law in order to protect their privileges acquired through a corrupt system. While protecting their privileges, they corrupted state institutions, he wrote.

Khan said that Pakistan should embody the five guiding principles of the state of Madinah (i.e. the Islamic version of a welfare state) built by the Prophet Muhammad: unity, the state of law, strong moral and ethical foundations, inclusiveness and the pursuit of knowledge.

He also stressed that the National Rahmatul-lil-Alamin Authority (NRA), a body of scholars formed last October and tasked with finding ways to disseminate the Prophet’s life lessons to the masses, will play a key role in regarding the third principle. : solid moral and ethical foundations.

The NRA will strive to engage in amr bil maroof by teaching seerat-al-nabi (SAW) to our youth in schools and universities in hopes of raising the level of ethics and morals in our society, he wrote.

Amr bil maroof refers to encouraging people to do what is right, and seerat-al-nabi refers to the Prophet’s biographies.

Apartheid rule of law in India

Khan claimed that the most successful states had the most robust application of the rule of law, citing Japan, China, South Korea and Western countries as good examples, unlike India, the United Kingdom. Pakistan and to African and Latin American countries.

In many countries of the Muslim world, despite the dominance of enormous resources, there is less progress, which is attributable to the absence of the rule of law. In India today, apartheid rule of law immediately caused poverty and countless insurgencies that threaten the union. of their country, he writes.

In Pakistan, failure to uphold the rule of law has led to the embezzlement of billions of US dollars, which has imposed collective poverty on our audience. The pattern of politics and development in many African and Latin American countries suggests the same. The so-called banana republics are what they are because of the lack of rule of law, he added.

The state cannot be neutral in ethical development

Khan emphasized the role of the state in ensuring ethical development among the people, a reference to the third principle: sound moral and ethical foundations.

There are elements in our society who are of the view that the ethical development of people should be left to the people, that the state should remain neutral about good and evil as conceived by religion, he said. writing.

This approach is quite outdated and problematic because it prevents the state from carrying out its ethical and moral duties and allows adversaries of the country to enter with fistfuls of cash and subvert our values ​​using our own educational systems and information channels, he added.

The concept of amr-bil-maroof-wa-nahi-anil-munkar (doing good, forbidding evil) is essential as the Quran declares it the defining mission of the Ummah, he added.

The Western model of welfare states is neither possible nor desirable

Regarding the principle of inclusive development through the creation of a welfare state, Khan issued a caveat: Western-inspired welfare states are neither possible nor desirable.

Most Western welfare states were not environmentally sustainable because they were very high-consumption societies that produced huge amounts of waste. If the whole of the non-West were to copy these welfare states, then our pattern of production, consumption and waste would resemble theirs, and by some estimates we would need six other planet Earths to act as sinks that would absorb our waste, wrote Khan.

Instead, he suggested that only moderate prosperity and consumption would be ideal, with universal health care and education.

Regarding the need to create a knowledge-based society, Khan said people should not confuse literacy with knowledge.

He wrote: Literacy alone may not be enough for a happy society. Knowledge of spiritual transformation from the cradle to the grave is important.

(Edited by Rohan Manoj)

