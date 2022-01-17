Politics
Xi Jinping says countries must let go of Cold War mentality
World Economic Forum (WEF) Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab listens to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the opening of the WEF Davos Agenda virtual sessions at the WEF headquarters near Geneva on January 17, 2022.
FABRICE COFFRINI | AFP | Getty Images
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on countries to move away from a “cold war mentality”, saying history has repeatedly shown that confrontation only invites dire repercussions.
His comments come at a time of simmering tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan and as fears mount over a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine.
Speaking via video conference at The Davos Agenda virtual event, Xi said, “We must abandon the Cold War mentality and pursue peaceful coexistence and win-win outcomes.”
“Our world today is far from peaceful. Rhetoric that stirs up hatred and prejudice abounds. The ensuing acts of containment, suppression or confrontation do all the harm, not the slightest benefit to peace. and global security,” he added, according to a translation.
“History has proven time and time again that confrontation does not solve problems. It only leads to catastrophic consequences. Protectionism and unilateralism cannot protect anyone. Ultimately, they harm the interests of others as well Worse still are the practices of hegemony and intimidation, which run counter to the course of history.”
Xi said “the right path for mankind to follow is peaceful development and win-win cooperation.”
The strained relationship between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan has been identified as one of the main risks for Asia this year, while one of the region’s top experts has previously warned that the “worrying” crackdown on the China against Chinese stocks listed in the United States could be interpreted as the early stages of a cold. War.
Economist Stephen Roach told CNBC in July last year that tensions between the United States and China could reach levels not seen since the early 1970s.
China claims Taiwan is its own territory and is pressuring the democratic island to accept its rule. Taiwan’s leaders, on the other hand, maintain that it is a sovereign state.
“Safe and Splendid” Games
Xi’s special address at the virtual World Economic Forum event touched on a range of issues, including a call to embrace international cooperation to jointly defeat the coronavirus pandemic and an attempt to reassure those concerned about the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Xi said he was confident of a “rational, safe and splendid” Games even as the country continues to implement a “zero-Covid” policy. The event is expected to begin next month.
Davos Agenda conference takes place virtually after the World Economic Forum postponed its annual in-person gathering due to health and safety concerns regarding Covid-19.
Don’t miss Geoff Cutmore’s chat with ECB President Christine Lagarde, Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Indian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati at 7:30 a.m. ET on Friday. They will discuss the “Global Economic Prospects” during the Davos agenda. You can watch livehere.
