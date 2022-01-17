QAnon followers believe Donald Trump used ‘body double’ at Arizona rally





QAnon followers whipped themselves into a new frenzy, claiming that Donald Trump was not at his rally in Arizona on Saturday, but the person they saw was actually a “body doubling” or even John F. Kennedy disguised.

Many QAnon followers descended on Florence on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the former president, himself a major figure in the bizarre conspiracy mythos.

After Trump emerged to the rapturous applause of his devoted fanbase, the former president railed against Joe Biden’s presidency and again made unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election had somehow been stolen.

During the speech, however, many QAnon followers carefully scrutinized Trump’s appearance and concluded that the former president was not at the rally, but was either JFK or a lookalike.

Newsweek found dozens of accounts on social media platforms Telegram and Twitter that pushed the baseless claims since Saturday.

Unsubstantiated claims were made on a 58,940-subscriber Telegram channel under an image of Trump that had been marked with red circles, noting some supposed differences from his previous appearances.

Underneath the post, which had been viewed over 11,000 times as of Monday morning, one user said, “Body double of course. Personally I think it’s isolated.”

Another said: “When he came out… I immediately felt it wasn’t him. I kept trying to convince myself it was. He wasn’t talking with his hands like he does. does normally.

“He didn’t stop and inhale a lot. He looked nervous at first. The side profile looked different. The voice was a little deeper.”

TRUMP RALLY WATCHERS:

IT SEEMS PRESIDENT JFK WILL BE PRESIDENT TRUMP TONIGHT.

I’M JUST SAYING…ENJOY THE SHOW.

— Trilby Smith – Lyran Warrior – Orange Thrower (@TrilbySmith3) January 16, 2022

A QAnon follower with 7,000 Twitter followers claimed JFK would be at the rally despite the fact that he would have been 104 had he not been assassinated in 1963.

The user said, “Trump rally watchers: It looks like President JFK will be President Trump tonight. I’m just saying…enjoy the show.”

While many other QAnon followers pushed the baseless claims, others in the conspiracy movement dismissed the speculation outright and insisted that Trump was at the rally.

Republican congressional candidate Ron Watkins, who has been accused of being at one point behind the “Q” account that sparked the online conspiracy, blasted claims that Trump was not at the rally.

In an audio clip uploaded to Twitter by the @2022_Karma account, Watkins responded to a lookalike’s claims and said, “Well I was at the rally and saw Trump and it’s not a lookalike that was actually him.”

QAnon followers and influencers arrived at Saturday’s rally hoping to see Trump up close, as he is central to the QAnon mythos.

Nestled among the crowd of thousands was Michael Protzman, leader of the Dallas QAnon faction who descended on the Texas town last fall hoping to see JFK Jr. alive, despite the fact that he is dead. in a plane crash in 1999.

Protzman has promoted beliefs considered fringe even among ardent QAnon followers, who include Trump being of the bloodline of Jesus Christ as well as fascist dictator Benito Mussolini’s nephew.

QAnon followers, however, believe in an extreme conspiracy theory that claims an elitist cabal of cannibalistic pedophiles will be exposed by Trump who will then order its members arrested and executed.

Influencers within the conspiracy movement pushed for the planned arrests to happen on numerous occasions during an event known as “Red October”.

But as many predictions failed to come true, including that mass arrests would take place during Biden’s inauguration, supporters began to drift away from the conspiracy movement.

Last year, a disgruntled QAnon follower wrote an open letter to Trump after many predictions failed to come true.

Telegram user Donny Warren said: “We haven’t seen anything happen. I’ve told a few of my ‘woke’ friends that it’s either going to be the best Thanksgiving ever or the worse. Guess which one it was?”

Warren later added, “For months I looked forward to each day with excitement knowing I was watching my President and his teams of patriots take back our country and our freedom.”

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally on the grounds of the Canyon Moon Ranch festival January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. Many QAnon followers believed that Trump was not at the rally and that the person they were seeing was, in fact, a lookalike. Mario Tama/Staff/Getty

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-followers-believe-donald-trump-used-body-double-arizona-rally-1669936 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos