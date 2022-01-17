Politics
Boris Johnson thought Downing Street lockdown party ‘was a work event’, says Nadhim Zahawi | Political news
The Education Secretary has defended the Prime Minister as he said Boris Johnson was unaware a Downing Street lockdown event was a party.
Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News’ Kay Burley: “It’s not true the Prime Minister knew about it. He implicitly thought it was a business event.”
He said senior civil servant Sue Gray should be allowed to perform his investigation in the May 2020 garden party at number 10, and several others in Westminster.
Follow live updates on ‘partygate’ as investigation nears completion
“PM feels the pain”
The Education Secretary confirmed Mr Johnson had been interviewed by Ms Gray, saying he had ‘submitted himself to this enquiry’, which is due to end next week.
He added that the Prime Minister wished he could “turn back time” and, having lost an uncle to COVID, Mr Zahawi said he shared the public’s anger.
“I can absolutely tell you that the prime minister is feeling the pain,” he said.
“All I would say is we have to allow the investigation to take place. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do – you don’t convict a man without a thorough investigation.”
Mr Zahawi also said he hoped Sir Keir Starmer would apologize after a photo reappeared over the weekend of the Labor leader drinking a beer with colleagues in a constituency office in the spring of 2021, when the mix in inside was not allowed outside of work.
Follow the Daily podcast on apple podcast, google podcast, Spotify, Loud speaker
The Prime Minister is facing new allegations that he attended a leaving event for his defense adviser, Captain Steve Higham, just before Christmas in 2020, when London was under strict COVID restrictions. Mr Johnson is said to have given a speech.
It is unclear whether this event will be included in Ms Gray’s investigation.
There have also been reports suggesting Mr Johnson could overhaul his top team following the allegations, including the sacking of Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds, who emailed staff inviting them to the garden party of May 2020.
What parties would have taken place in Westminster during the lockdown?
Analysis: PM skating on thin ice
The parties have caused the Prime Minister deep and probably irreversible damage.
But are those who would succeed him willing to budge, and are Tory MPs willing to ditch a proven election winner for a punt on someone untested, such as the chancellor or minister Foreign Affairs ?
The answer to both questions is no at this time.
Things can move quickly, particularly if the local elections in May are disastrous or if other revelations come to light.
Boris Johnson is skating on very thin ice, and wavering MPs say very grand gestures that he has changed the culture in Downing Street and has an agenda the party can follow, will be essential if not not too late.
Calls on the PM to resign
The anger and discontent of Tory MPs seem to be growing, with Tim Loughton becomes sixth backbench MP to publicly demand that the Prime Minister resign over the “terminal damage” the revelations have caused to his reputation.
Party insiders estimate around 20 Tory MPs submitted letters of censure to Boris Johnson at the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs, The Daily Telegraph reported.
A formal vote of no confidence would take place if 54 letters were submitted.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also urged Mr Johnson to step down, telling Sky News: “He appears to be serially breaking COVID regulations.
“But perhaps more importantly for someone in his position, he apparently hasn’t been honest and truthful about it.”
She added that following calls from Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross for the Prime Minister to step down, there were ‘questions about how the Scottish Conservatives can ask anyone to vote for a party led by Boris Johnson’ .
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/boris-johnson-thought-downing-street-lockdown-party-was-a-work-event-nadhim-zahawi-says-12518151
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022