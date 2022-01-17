Jokowi urges students to have the option of studying off-campus

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a public lecture on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Catholic University of Parahyangan (Unpar) Bandung, West Java. Jokowi alluded to the concept of Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka (MBKM).
“Give students the opportunity to study from anyone, anywhere. Studying off-campus will be fine, as Minister of Education and Technology (Nadiem Makarim) has often told about independent campus and independent learning,” Jokowi told Unpar, Monday, January 17, 2022.
Jokowi called on higher education to help students develop their talents. Do not be closed too many study programs in the faculty.
The Head of State also recalled the shared objective of producing superior human resources (HR). Superior human resources will enable Indonesia to be competitive in the digital economy.
Jokowi said Indonesia has great potential in the digital economy sector. The Indonesian digital market is even growing rapidly compared to other ASEAN countries. He predicts that by 2025, the Indonesian digital market could reach $146 billion.
“Indonesia is making a significant contribution to the digital economy in Southeast Asia. We contribute 40% of our digital economy in Southeast Asia,” he added.
According to him, the future will be hybrid. “Hybrid knowledge and hybrid skills are important for our human resources. Because without good human resources, I doubt that when it comes to the digital economy, we can take the leap,” he said.
The former governor of DKI Jakarta urged campuses to prepare their students well. Students must be prepared to always be ready to learn. “Because change will appear every day. This world will continue to change,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim congratulated the university community, alumni and extended family of Unpar on his 67th birthday. He hopes that Unpar will continue to help bring Pancasila to life in a joint effort to prepare superior human resources for advanced Indonesia.
“According to the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we must encourage students to try to participate in MBKM programs,” Nadiem said.
Nadiem mentioned MBKM programs which should be taken by students. These include teaching campus, independent student exchange, scholarship programs, certified independent study and internships, etc.
Nadiem also urged campuses to optimize learning autonomy in the higher education environment. He felt that the university should also create its own programs off campus.
“Our students, our universities need to seek outside experiences so that they are more qualified and in tune with the times,” Nadiem said.
