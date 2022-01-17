Jokowi urges students to have the option of studying off-campus





Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave a public lecture on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of the Catholic University of Parahyangan (Unpar) Bandung, West Java. Jokowi alluded to the concept of Merdeka Learning Campus Merdeka (MBKM). “Give students the opportunity to study from anyone, anywhere. Studying off-campus will be fine, as Minister of Education and Technology (Nadiem Makarim) has often told about independent campus and independent learning,” Jokowi told Unpar, Monday, January 17, 2022. Jokowi called on higher education to help students develop their talents. Do not be closed too many study programs in the faculty.







What do you think of this article ? happy





Inspire





confuse





Sad





The Head of State also recalled the shared objective of producing superior human resources (HR). Superior human resources will enable Indonesia to be competitive in the digital economy. Jokowi said Indonesia has great potential in the digital economy sector. The Indonesian digital market is even growing rapidly compared to other ASEAN countries. He predicts that by 2025, the Indonesian digital market could reach $146 billion. “Indonesia is making a significant contribution to the digital economy in Southeast Asia. We contribute 40% of our digital economy in Southeast Asia,” he added. Read: Jokowi: The Spirit of Pancasila helps reduce Covid-19 cases in Indonesia According to him, the future will be hybrid. “Hybrid knowledge and hybrid skills are important for our human resources. Because without good human resources, I doubt that when it comes to the digital economy, we can take the leap,” he said. The former governor of DKI Jakarta urged campuses to prepare their students well. Students must be prepared to always be ready to learn. “Because change will appear every day. This world will continue to change,” he said. Meanwhile, Mendikbudristek Nadiem Makarim congratulated the university community, alumni and extended family of Unpar on his 67th birthday. He hopes that Unpar will continue to help bring Pancasila to life in a joint effort to prepare superior human resources for advanced Indonesia. “According to the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, we must encourage students to try to participate in MBKM programs,” Nadiem said. Nadiem mentioned MBKM programs which should be taken by students. These include teaching campus, independent student exchange, scholarship programs, certified independent study and internships, etc. Nadiem also urged campuses to optimize learning autonomy in the higher education environment. He felt that the university should also create its own programs off campus. “Our students, our universities need to seek outside experiences so that they are more qualified and in tune with the times,” Nadiem said. (CORN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/pendidikan/news-pendidikan/JKR3RpxN-jokowi-minta-mahasiswa-diberi-kesempatan-belajar-di-luar-kampus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos