Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘deeply saddened’, Hema Malini and Subhash Ghai recall Kathak legend





The week started with the heartbreaking news of the death of Pandit Birju Maharaj. The legendary Kathak dancer died on Sunday evening at the age of 83. Following news of his death, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He shared a photo with Birju Maharaj and wrote a note, remembering the dancer. “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave the art of Indian dance special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss to everyone in the art. My condolences to his family and to his fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti!” Prime Minister Modi tweeted in Hindi. Hema Malini also remembered Pandit Birju Maharaj in a tweet. She wrote: “The nation mourns the passing of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj, representative of Kathak par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles until he breathed his last. I have always admired and respected him as a giant of the Kathak community and I will miss his presence in the firmament of dance.” The nation mourns the death of a true legend, Shri Birju Maharaj, representative of Kathak par excellence. His ghungroos were on his ankles until he breathed his last. I have always admired and respected him as a giant of the Kathak world and I will miss his presence in the firmament of dance🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wz0VLGDQPW— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) January 17, 2022 Filmmaker Subhash Ghai also took to Twitter to share a photo of Birju Maharaj and remember him. “My first learning of kathak dance maestro was during my college youth festival when he voiced a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha through his two talking eyes. I learned that DANCE means body but the soul is in the eyes. That he was a Jagat guru in kathak RIP BIRJU SIR,” he wrote. My first learning of kathak dance maestro was during my college youth festival when he voiced a romantic conversation between lord krishna n radha through his two talking eyes. I learned that DANCE means body but the soul is in the eyes. That’s where he was a Jagat guru in kathak💃🏽RIP BIRJU SIR🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/yeWT5Fv23v– Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) January 17, 2022 Anupam Kher and director Hansal Mehta also remembered him. Singer Adnan Sami tweeted: “Extremely saddened by the news of the passing of legendary kathak dancer – Pandit Birju Maharaj ji. We have lost an unparalleled institution in the field of performing arts. He has influenced many generations with his genius. May he rest in peace.” Birju Maharaj’s granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told ANI that the kathak dancer had been on treatment for a month. However, late Sunday evening he suffered sudden shortness of breath and was rushed to hospital. DD News reported that he died of a heart attack. NDTV reported that he was recently diagnosed with kidney disease. Born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra, Birju Maharaj began his career as a dancer as a teenager. He has received numerous awards over the years for his immense contributions to the field of performing arts. In 1986, he was awarded one of the country’s highest civilian honours, the Padma Vibhushan. He has also worked with a few Bollywood actresses such as Madhuri Dixit and Deepika Padukone. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

