Donald Trump sinks deeper into Texas politics with 20 endorsements in primary races





Former President Donald Trump has endorsed at least 20 candidates across Texas, throwing his political weight behind more top prospects here than in any other state so far.

His endorsements have been mostly limited to incumbent GOP politicians in reliable red districts and are split roughly evenly between federal and state seats. Political pundits say his involvement is unlikely to make a noticeable difference in state primaries, as Trump tends to back candidates who would likely succeed anyway.

Still, mentions of former Texas presidents are the most of any state, with Michigan following at 14, according to a count kept by Ballotpedia, a nonpartisan political tracker.

Trump’s intense focus on Texas is likely tied to his political clout, experts say. Although 2022 is a midterm election year, Republican success here will foreshadow the political tides ahead of the next presidential contest in 2024, when Trump could run again.

If the Republican Party doesn’t have Texas, it’s in big trouble for the presidency because it’s the biggest hoard of electoral votes, said Paul Brace, a political science professor at Rice University. Texas is the keystone of any Republican path to the presidency. And so (Trump’s) attention in Texas reflects that. Texas looms large in all Republican calculations for securing the presidency.

IN DEPTH: In 2021, Texas politics took a right turn

Additionally, Texas Republicans are overwhelmingly aligned with Trump and have been willing to push his policies at all levels of government. Attorney General Ken Paxton, for example, led an unsuccessful lawsuit in 2020 to overturn presidential election results in several blue states.

And in the Legislature, state lawmakers have worked to pass Trump-backed bills that would mandate election audits in the future. Although the measures didn’t pass last year, Gov. Greg Abbott asked the secretary of state’s office to audit the 2020 election results in Texas’ four largest counties.

A nod to Paxton

At the federal level, Trump has endorsed nine sitting members of Congress, many of them in North Texas. At the state level, he has backed Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of his staunchest supporters, and Abbott, who faces primary challenges from the right but is heavily favored to win his primary.

Trump, at least at the top of the ticket, doesn’t really go very far on a limb, with perhaps one exception, Brace said. Downvote, Trump backs Republican incumbents in Texas. News flash: a dog bites a man. It’s not really a daring position for him.

That exception, potentially, is Paxton, a loyal but outrageous supporter of the former president. Paxton, who is facing criminal fraud charges and is being investigated by the FBI on charges he took bribes and abused his power, faces three main prominent opponents: Lands Commissioner George P. Bush, U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert de Tyler, and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

The former president has endorsed 20 Texas Republicans ahead of the 2022 primary election.

They are:

Governor Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Govt. DanPatrick |

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Dawn Buckingham, candidate for Lands Commissioner

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller

U.S. Representative Michael Burgess

U.S. Representative John Carter

U.S. Representative Michael Cloud

U.S. Representative Pat Fallon

Rep. Ronny Jackson

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul

Rep. of the United States August Pfluger

Rep. Beth Van Duyne

U.S. Representative Roger Williams

State Senator Angela Paxton

State Senate Candidate Pete Flores

Mayes Middleton, candidate for the State Senate

State Senate candidate Kevin Sparks

State Representative Ryan Guillen

Tim O’Hare, candidate for Tarrant County Commissioners Court Judge

Learn moreMinimize

For two months, Trump teased an endorsement in the race but did not commit. Bush crawled for his support, while Paxton said he was confident he would get it in the end.

Trump backed Paxton in July, calling him a patriot. In this race, Trump’s seal of approval will likely give Paxton the edge he needs against a conservative challenge within the Republican Party, Brace said.

Plus factor in primary GOP

For other candidates, Trump’s endorsement could provide additional content for fundraising, press releases or campaign announcements, attracting a few additional voters who already have a positive view of the former president.

He’s still popular among Republicans, said Richard Longoria, a political science professor at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. So they will listen to what he says and take it for what it is.

Trump has endorsed Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, who is seeking a third term and faces two main challengers, including State Rep. James White, R-Hillister. And Trump has backed State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, a Lakeway Republican vying for the Republican nomination to succeed Bush as lands commissioner.

Buckingham faces an eight-vote primary and has used Trump’s endorsement in campaign materials, touting his support in November mailings and asking recipients to join President Trump and the many Texans already on my side to defend Texas.

If you already like Trump, and the candidate says, Well, Trump likes me, that’s a reason for you to support their candidacy, Longoria said. So this is basically another check of the list of positive factors for particular candidates.

In the statehouse, the former president has endorsed five candidates so far, including former state senator Pete Flores, who is bidding back, and state representative Ryan Guillen, a southern Republican. from Texas who converted from the Democratic Party just a few months ago.

Ninety-eight percent of Trump-backed candidates won their primary races in 2020. But for the most part, the candidates were incumbents or strong fundraisers who were already favored to win, Longoria added.

In some cases, Trump’s endorsement could sway uninformed voters, but those people don’t tend to participate in primaries, he said. In the end, the success rate only makes it look good.

The actual effect is likely negligible, Longoria said. Whether they were going to win with or without an endorsement doesn’t make much difference.

