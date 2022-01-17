The fate of Britain’s Boris Johnson now hinges on three factors

Boris Johnson is the Harry Houdini of British politics, navigating his way through scandals over lies, finances and a colorful love life that would have sunk most other British politicians.

On Wednesday, he embarked on his most dangerous escape feat yet. The Prime Minister is accused of partying at a garden party in his office at 10 Downing St. while the rest of the country was locked down for the common good to stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Is this for real?” responded a Downing Street staffer to an invitation to a party from Johnson’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, during Britain’s first and strictest lockdown. But the invitation was not a travesty. Up to 100 “guests were invited to” bring your own booze to Garden #10 on May 20, 2020.

Most of the guests had the foresight to stay away, but more than 30 others showed up, bottles in hand. Johnson, by his own admission, attended for 25 minutes. Hed thought it was a work event, he told an incredulous House of Commons on Wednesday, adding that he only walked around the garden to thank his hard-working officials.

This week, Johnson should have celebrated the success of his bet to keep the country open when the omicron variant appeared. Cases have halved, the booster vaccine rollout has been successful and the remaining social restrictions are expected to be lifted before the end of the month, ahead of mainland Europe.

Instead, the Prime Minister is fighting for his political life and he has no one to blame for his predicament but himself.

The rules were clear. Indeed, a Cabinet minister had described them to national media an hour before the start of the party: individuals were only allowed to meet one person outside their outdoor household. Ten days earlier Johnson had also urged people on television, with a Union flag in the background, to “play by the rules”. Funerals and weddings were limited to six people.

Everyone hates a leader who acts on the principle “do as I say, not as I do”.

The last health secretary was forced to resign when he was caught on camera in a clinch with a political adviser who was not his wife. Johnson’s media spokeswoman also had to resign, as she was recently filmed laughing at No 10 parties”. The PM’s chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, also broke lockdown restrictions. Mysteriously , he clung to his job for another six months fired him.

The likely reason for this reprieve perhaps becomes clearer now. Cummings had details of Johnson’s attendance at the Downing Street party. We know this because a vengeful Cummings leaked the information on his blog last week. Emails from other revelers who confirmed the story were later forwarded by an unknown source to a television news outlet.

With his back to the wall, the Prime Minister took the only class open to him in the House of Commons this week, played for time and issued a partial apology. Johnson pleaded with MPs to wait for a formal inquiry into the case. He confessed that he made a brief appearance at what he believed to be a work event.

If Johnson had admitted outright that he attended the party and apologized, it would have been like saying he lied in the House of Commons last year when he said he didn’t know nothing of the holidays at No 10 and that he was “furious to hear about It could also have prompted a police investigation into his rule-breaking.

But his response was a weak response from a lawyer. Labor leader Keir Starmer told Johnson the country believed he was a liar. But the Prime Minister is adamant it was an accidental mess, not a flouting of regulations and has told his allies he intends to keep fighting.

Now Johnson’s fate hinges on three players who hold the keys to his survival or downfall.

The first is picky civil servant Sue Gray, who is leading the ethics inquiry into ‘Partygate Whitehall gatherings in breach of social distancing rules. Gray has already taken the scalps of three Cabinet ministers in previous inquiries, but she can be reluctant to bring down a prime minister by calling him directly.In any case, how can anyone definitively prove what the prime minister was thinking?However, if new evidence emerges that Johnson knew about the party from the beginning and pays attention to his nemesis Cummings, he’s finished.

Second, there are Johnson’s conservative lawmakers. Few have much personal affection for their leader, but they respect his proven track record of winning elections and retaining their seats. But several allies of his predecessor and sworn enemy, Theresa May, have made public calls for his resignation. Much of the Tory party in devolved Scotland, where the Prime Minister is a toxic figure, would like him to go too, but his party’s right wing (and the Tory press) won’t want to do without his services. ‘they think hell bends to their will.

Finally, there are the voters. If the polls turn irrevocably against him, Johnson is unlikely to survive as prime minister. The Conservative Party trailed Labor by 10 points on Wednesday, its worst performance in nine years. It would take 54 letters from Tory MPs to the Chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbenchers to trigger a leadership election.

The political battle to come will be terrible. But Johnson hopes his half-apology will have lowered the temperature. Matthew Goodwin, a polls analyst who correctly predicted his last landslide victory, added: “It would break the precedent of toppling a prime minister in his first term with the biggest Tory majority in over 30 years.

The Prime Minister may have outlived his political goal. Brexit is over, but you can’t write it off yet.

Martin Ivens was editor of The Sunday Times from 2013 to 2020 and was previously its chief political commentator. He is a director on the board of the Times Newspapers.