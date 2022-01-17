World Economic Forum: Xi stresses need to ‘nurture new opportunities’ at Davos 2022, World News





Speaking at the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the need to overcome all obstacles. “We must do whatever is necessary to erase the shadow of the pandemic and spur economic and social recovery and development,” he said. The week-long virtual event that kicked off today will feature heads of state and government, CEOs and other leaders. “How to defeat the pandemic and how to build the post-Covid world? These are major issues of common interest,” he stressed. As long as the momentum of the world is either in progress or in regression, without contradiction nothing will exist. We must learn from the long cycles of history and foster new opportunities. But first, we must embrace cooperation and defeat the pandemic together, Xi said. Read also | Live: Xi warns global confrontation ‘invites catastrophic consequences’ at Davos 2022 Xi also spoke of a massive increase in global inflation. He said there was a need to keep the industrial supply chain smooth. “For that, we need to establish generally acceptable rules for the digital economy,” he stressed. Several heads of state will speak at the event, including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver a special address via video conference. As Davos Agenda 2022 brings world leaders together, Prime Minister Modi will deliver the ‘State of the World’ address, scheduled for 8:30 p.m. IST. According to the WEF website, the event will also mark the launch of several forum initiatives. This includes efforts to accelerate the race to net zero emissions.

