Right to vote: is American democracy really in danger? | Donald Trump News





As the United States commemorates the death of slain black civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, 54 years after his assassination, the battle for the right to vote will take center stage in Washington DC this week as Democrats in US Congress is pushing a series of sweeping electoral reforms over Republican objections.

The rhetoric flared with President Joe Biden accusing Republicans of attacking the foundation of democracy, the right to vote, and former President Donald Trump continuing to claim without evidence that there was voter fraud. widespread in the 2020 elections.

Prominent Republicans continue to support Trump’s fraud allegations that have been refuted by dozens of dismissed court cases and a number of recounts.

Our democracy is certainly being challenged from grassroots to school boards, to library boards, all the way to the national level, James Thuber, professor of government at the American University in Washington, DC, told Al Jazeera. It is a serious problem, because we have lost the civility that we had.

Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and his attempt to overturn the Jan. 6 vote were unprecedented and dangerous, many analysts believe. Combined with a new push by Republicans in state legislatures to seize control of local polling places, observers fear Trump will try again and succeed in 2024.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the right to vote and how American democracy is in jeopardy.

What’s the big picture?

The push and pull between Republicans and Democrats over voting rules and efforts by both sides to gain an advantage is as old as American democracy itself, political scientists say. It is an inherent part of the struggle for self-governance and a recurring debate, but one that is also charged with the nations long history of racism.

The US Constitution dictates congressional elections every two years, the next in November, and a presidential election every four years, coming in 2024.

What’s really in question now is whether Trump and his Republican allies, by claiming the 2020 presidential election was stolen, can use local and state legislatures to swing the system to their advantage and whether national democrats can stop them.

Trump’s big lie gave Republicans in the United States a license framework to try to gain an advantage by changing the rules, said Chris Sautter, a Democratic election lawyer based in Washington, DC.

It’s about the Republicans creating a more favorable playing field for them to win in 22 and 24, Sautter told Al Jazeera.

Protesters in favor of changes to Georgia’s election laws hold signs inside the State Capitol in Atlanta, as the Legislature convened to pass a new law in 2021 that civil rights leaders call a restrictive [Ben Gray/AP Photo]

What’s happening in the states?

In 2021, 19 US states passed 34 new laws that supporters of the vote say restrict access to the ballot box, according to a survey by New York University’s Brennan Center for Justice. Supporters of the state laws say they are designed to restore faith in electoral systems.

But the laws are more restrictive than any previous legislation since the Brennan Center began tracking state election bills in 2011. More worrying for Democrats, Republican lawmakers in some states have passed new laws that would allow officials supporters from potentially interfering with election results.

For example, in Georgia, following Trump’s surprise defeat in 2020, the Republican-controlled state legislature passed legislation giving it control over local election commission membership, which would allow Republicans to decide who decides which votes count and which do not. election.

In a really close election, you might be able to put your thumb on the scales a bit, Charles Bullock, a professor of political science at the University of Georgia, told Al Jazeera.

What did President Joe Biden say?

US President Biden visited Georgia last week to condemn the Georgia law in harsh terms, calling it a version of Jim Crow 2.0 a reference to post-Civil War laws enacted in the South that deprived black voters of their rights. These laws were not overturned until the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.

It’s nothing but punitive, designed to stop people from voting, Biden told reporters at the White House.

Senator Raphael Warnock, a Democrat who won elections in Georgia last year, called the state’s new law undemocratic and un-American.

They’re trying to make it harder for people to vote, rather than making it easier, Warnock said.

What’s going on in Congress?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate would pass Democratic-drafted legislation beginning Jan. 18 that would implement sweeping revisions to voting rules, including imposing federal controls on changes to voting rules. US election rules in southern states like Georgia.

With the Senate evenly split between 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, Schumer lacks the 60 votes needed to pass the legislation under the so-called Senate filibuster rule.

At the behest of progressives and civil rights leaders, Schumer is planning a parliamentary maneuver that would bypass the Republican opposition, but he does not have full support within his Democratic caucus.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, blunted the odds of voting rights legislation when she said she could not support a short-sighted rule change to pass a Republican blockade. [Senate Television via AP]

What Democrats are proposing on the vote isn’t necessarily something that’s a top priority for Democratic voters. And I don’t think a lot of things have much of a chance of happening as long as the filibuster is in place, Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, told Al Jazeera.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona, said Thursday she would oppose any changes to the filibuster rule, even if she supports the broader voting rights bill.

Where is former President Trump?

Meanwhile, Trump continues to exert a strong grip on the Republican Party. He repeated allegations of fraud at a Saturday rally in Phoenix, Arizona, with Kari Lake, a former local television anchor who is running for governor of the state. Lake backed Trump’s claims that Biden did not legitimately win Arizona in 2020, despite three state audits confirming Bidens victory.

A number of recent polls have shown that more than half of Republicans believe Trump is making false allegations of voter fraud or that Joe Biden did not win the presidency fairly.

