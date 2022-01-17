Nations must secure global supply chains and prevent inflationary shocks: Xi Jinping at WEF





VSChinese President Xi Jinping has called on nations to secure global supply chains and stave off inflationary shocks, as the leader of the world’s second-largest economy seeks a soft path to land a precedent-defying third term. We need to resolve various risks and promote the steady recovery of the global economy, Xi said at the World Economic Forum via video conference on Monday, the third time the Chinese leader has addressed the event. Global industrial and supply chains have been disrupted, he added. Commodity prices continue to rise. The energy supply remains tight. These risks are growing and increasing uncertainty about the economic recovery. The international community has been waging a tenacious battle against COVID-19, President Xi Jinping said. The concerted efforts of the international community mean that major progress has been made in the global fight against the pandemic.#DavosAgendapic.twitter.com/AqN9An2jJg World Economic Forum (@wef)January 17, 2022 A power shortage in China’s border nation of Kazakhstan has led to the enlistment of Russian troops to helpcrush a public uprisingearlier this month, bringing supply chain risks to Beijing’s backdoor. China is seeking to eliminate economic and diplomatic risks as Xi prepares to retain power at the ruling Communist Party leadership congress in the second half of this year. Xi also warned of global inflation risks and the ripple effects of rising interest rates. If major economies slowed down or flip-flopped in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative fallout, he said. They would present challenges to global economic and financial stability, and developing countries would bear the brunt of them. Growth risks On China’s economy, Xi played down concerns even after Monday’s data showed growthslow motionto 4% in the last quarter, the weakest pace since the beginning of 2020. The fundamentals of the Chinese economy are unchanged – it remains resilient, has sufficient potential and its long-term outlook is positive, he said. Xi called for coordination on global economic policy, just as China and the United States diverge on key policy steps. China’s central bank lowered interest rates for the first time in nearly two years on Monday, while the US Federal Reserve announced rate hikes in the coming months. We should coordinate the targets, intensity and pace of fiscal and monetary policies, and major developed countries should control the spillover effects of their policies to avoid shocks to developing countries, Xi said. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are also expected to speak at the virtual event which runs from January 17-21. While the summit usually draws the world’s elite to the Swiss ski resort of Davos for a week of gossip, it has moved online in the past two years due to pandemic restrictions. Xi became the first Chinese head of state to address the forum in 2017, days before Trump’s inauguration as US president. At the time, he warned of a trade war and condemned protectionism, but Beijing found itself embroiled in a tariff row with Washington. Last year, Xi used the WEF to call on the world to avoid an outdated Cold War mentality by signaling that China would chart its own course regardless of Western criticism, setting the tone for Beijing’s relationship with the Biden administration. Xi also reiterated on Monday that China welcomes legal foreign investment, sending a positive signal to investors after a year of punitive crackdowns in sectors including big tech, education and entertainment. All types of capital are welcome to operate in China in accordance with laws and regulations and play a positive role in the country’s development, Xi said. –Bloomberg. Read also : Covid-19: Chinese cities on alert ahead of Lunar New Year & Cathay Pacific in hot water

