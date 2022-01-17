Prez Kovind, PM Modi and others express condolences over the passing of Kathak Maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj





New Delhi: The President, Vice President and Prime Minister have expressed their sorrow and offered their condolences on the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj. Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj, who was diagnosed a few days ago with kidney disease and put on dialysis, died Sunday evening at his home. President Ram Nath Kovind said: “The passing of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in Indian music and cultural space. He has become an icon, making an unprecedented contribution to the popularization of Kathak in the world. Condolences to his family and admirers.” The disappearance of the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. He leaves a deep void in the Indian musical and cultural space. He became an icon, bringing an unprecedented contribution to the popularization of Kathak in the world. Condolences to his family and admirers. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 17, 2022 Expressing his sorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, which has brought Indian dance special recognition across the world. His passing is an irreparable loss for the entire art world. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti!.” ! pic.twitter.com/PtqDkoe8kd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022 Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary Kathak dancer, Pandit Birju Maharaj. The world famous kathak performer with her unique style was an institution and an inspiration across the globe. His death is a huge loss. to the world of the performing arts. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanthi!.” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a dean of Indian art and culture. He popularized the Lucknow gharana dance form of Kathak all over the world. Deeply saddened by his passing. His passing is a monumental loss to the performing arts world. Condolences to his family and fans.” Pandit Birju ji Maharaj was a dean of art and culture in India. He popularized the Lucknow gharana of the Kathak dance form all over the world. Deeply saddened by his passing. His passing is a monumental loss to the performing arts world. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 17, 2022 (To receive our daily E-paper on WhatsApp, please Click here. We allow the PDF of the document to be shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted: Monday, January 17, 2022, 10:27 a.m. IST

