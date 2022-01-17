As tensions escalate, Taliban scoff at Imran’s proposal to send …





(MENAFN-IANS) By Mrityunjoy Kumar Jha

New Delhi, January 17: The Taliban caretaker government has scoffed at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to send Pakistani professionals to fill the “vacuum” in Afghanistan.

“There is no shortage of professionals in Afghanistan and we don’t need Pakistani manpower,” Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, addressing Khan’s proposal . In his statement, he said there was no kind of vacuum, “Afghanistan doesn’t need anyone from all over the world to come and work here.”

On Friday, Khan had instructed his officials to send professionals to run the Taliban government. He ordered his officials to expand cooperation in finance, IT, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in the rehabilitation and development of Afghanistan, as the Taliban leadership is not not well versed in the management of the affairs of the country.

At the Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan, Khan “observed” that the Taliban leadership is grappling with governance challenges. They promised to retain civil servants and prioritize ethnic diversity for senior government positions. But instead, they have held positions at all management levels with fighters who “graduated from the Darul Uloom Haqqania Madrassa”. He said top Taliban leaders approached him for help.

But the Taliban have denied asking for help other than humanitarian aid.

Mocking the Pakistani prime minister, one of the Taliban spokespersons, Mufti Abdul Hakim, told TOLO that “Imran Khan wants to provoke Afghan nationalists against the Taliban government by sending Pakistani professionals.” We know how professional Pakistanis are.

Afghan observers believe that Taliban 2.0 is different from before and are in no mood to follow the “directives” given by the Pakistani government. They have given every indication that they no longer depend solely on Pakistan. Many are ready to work with the interim government.

“We have young professional, trained and up-to-date cadres, there is no need to ask anyone in this regard,” said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban’s main spokesman.

According to the sources, all is not well between Pakistan and the Taliban. Pakistani generals believe the Taliban deliberately dismissed Pakistan’s concerns. Last week, Pakistani officials warned the Taliban that if they wanted recognition, they had to meet their demands. Taliban leaders were told Pakistan was observing “maximum restraint” to avoid any escalation of tensions, but there would be a limit to its patience.

